Bryson DeChambeau's best Masters finish was when he finished joint 21st as the low amateur in 2016

The Masters 2022 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April

Bryson DeChambeau will play in this week's Masters after ignoring the advice of his doctor and taking a "huge risk" to return early from injury.

The American has been out for six weeks with hip and wrist injuries but played two weeks ago at the WGC Match Play and last week's Valero Texas Open.

He won just half a point at the match play event and missed the cut in Texas.

"This comes around once a year and I got to give it a go," said the 2020 US Open champion who added he was 80% fit.

Big-hitting DeChambeau, 28, fractured a bone in his hand and injured his hip when he slipped on a marble floor while playing table tennis, forcing him to pull out of the Saudi International in February.

"I tried to play that week, and it was impossible," he said, adding that he was proud of the progress that will allow him to make his sixth appearance at Augusta National.

"Normally a bone fracture takes four months to fully heal and I'm back here in two," he said. "I'm pleased with that.

"I'm probably around 80% right now. I can't go all-out. I can't do any speed training sessions. I can't practice for excessive hours, like, I have to figure stuff out."

DeChambeau said doctors had advised him to take more time off, but the lure of the first major championship of the year was too strong.

"It was a huge risk a couple weeks ago," he said

"They [doctors] recommended that I didn't come back for a while. They said if you go out there and you hit golf balls and you feel somewhat comfortable, you can consider it.

"And hitting golf balls on the range, I was able to sustain practice for a good amount of time. So, I'm happy.

"They're like, you should really let it heal. Even Chris [Como, coach] has told me, 'You probably shouldn't play', even though he wants me to play, right? He's looking out for my best interests for the future."