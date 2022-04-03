Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods, pictured in February, when he gave his previous update on his fitness

Tiger Woods says he will make a "game-time decision" on whether he will compete at next week's Masters.

The five-time Masters champion, 46, has been recovering from leg injuries suffered in a car crash 14 months ago.

"I will be heading up to Augusta today [Sunday] to continue my preparation and practice," Woods said on social media. external-link

The former world number one prompted speculation he will return to competitive action by completing a practice round at Augusta last week.

"It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete," added Woods.

He is named among the 91 participants for next week's Masters, which runs from 7-10 April, but it had been thought the hilly Augusta National course might prove too demanding for the American.

Woods produced a scintillating finish at Augusta in 2019 to win his 15th major - and first for 11 years.

He played 18 holes with his son Charlie and fellow PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas to test his fitness as he continues his recovery.

Woods suffered serious injuries to his right leg and right foot in the single-vehicle incident on 23 February, 2021. He had open fractures in the upper and lower portions of the right tibia and fibula.

Woods subsequently said doctors nearly had to amputate his right leg.

Since the accident in the outskirts of Los Angeles, Woods has only competed in the 36-hole PNC Championship, where he partnered his 12-year-old son to a second-place finish - and rode in a buggy.

"I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again," Woods said on 16 February this year, while hosting the Genesis Invitational tournament on the PGA Tour.

"It takes time. I want to be at a certain place, but I'm not. I've just got to continue working."