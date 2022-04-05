Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy's best finish at the Masters came in 2015 when he was fourth

The Masters 2022 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April

Rory McIlroy hopes being in "a different stage of life" can finally bring victory at the Masters and complete the career Grand Slam.

The 32-year-old Northern Irishman needs a win at Augusta to become only the sixth man to capture Masters, Open, US Open and US PGA Championship titles.

But he has not claimed victory at one of the four majors since 2014.

"Back then I would feel unfulfilled if I didn't win a major. I'd say there is a bit less pressure now," he said.

Four-time major champion McIlroy is seeking a first Masters title following victories at the US Open in 2011, the Open Championship in 2014 and the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014.

This week will be his 14th appearance at Augusta National and his eighth attempt at joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player and Ben Hogan as the only men to complete the clean sweep of the game's biggest prizes.

McIlroy tees off at 19:03 BST on Thursday, playing alongside England's Matt Fitzpatrick and American four-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

He has six top-10 finishes in the past eight Masters, but missed the cut at last year's event.

His best finish in pursuit of the career Grand Slam came at his first attempt in 2015, when he finished fourth as Jordan Spieth won his first major, equalling Tiger Woods' then record score of 18 under par - a score since bettered by Dustin Johnson, although his total of 20 under came in more favourable scoring conditions in the delayed 2020 November Masters.

"Jordan played wonderfully that week and I played, maybe not as well as I could, but I played pretty much up to my potential. It just wasn't good enough that week," said McIlroy, who became a father for the first time in August 2020.

"I'm maybe at a different stage in my life now, whereas back then golf was everything. Obviously it's still very, very important. But there is certainly less pressure than there was then."

McIlroy's most recent results at the Masters Year Finish Score 2021 Cut +6 (76-74) 2020 T5 -11 (75-66-67-69) 2019 T21 -5 (73-71-71-68) 2018 T5 -9 (69-71-65-74) 2017 T7 -3 (72-73-71-69) 2016 T10 +1 (70-71-77-71) 2015 4 -12 (71-71-68-66)

What form is McIlroy in?

McIlroy, who is ranked ninth in the world, is aiming for his first win of the 2022 season after recording two top-10 finishes from the six events he has played.

Last week he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open, but claims an early exit following rounds of 72 and 73 ended up being "beneficial".

"You always learn more from disappointments or times when you don't play so well, so it wasn't a bad cut to miss," he said.

"I did two really good days of work at home and felt a lot better about where things were heading up here on Sunday."

McIlroy's last title came when he won the CJ Cup in October

McIlroy has cut a relaxed figure since arriving at Augusta National, appearing to be positive about his game going into the year's first major.

The lowest point of a tough 2021 season saw McIlroy break down in tears at the Ryder Cup following his struggles during Europe's defeat, before a victory at the CJ Cup in October boosted his belief and gave a much-needed "breakthrough".

On his chances at the Masters this week, he added: "I know if I play well I'll give myself chances to win this golf tournament.

"It's just a matter of going out there and executing the way you know that you can.

"You have to stick to your game plan, be patient and be disciplined - all the things you need to do a run in Augusta National.

"It feels like a negative game plan, but it's not. It's just a smart game plan. It's playing the percentages."

Matsuyama optimistic of being 100% fit

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama is optimistic of being 100% fit when the tournament begins on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, who became the first Japanese player to win a major with last year's victory, pulled out of the recent Players Championship shortly before the start of the first round with a back injury.

He then withdrew midway through his second round of the Valero Texas Open last week with a neck problem.

"I've had a lot of treatment and just came from the practice range and really feel good," he said at Augusta on Tuesday.

"It's probably the best I have felt in a long time so I am looking forward to Thursday and hopefully will be 100% by then."