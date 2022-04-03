Last updated on .From the section Golf

Meadow finished 11 shots off top spot i California

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow finished on three under and in a share of 35th place at the Chevron Championship in California.

The Jordanstown golfer was 11 shots off winner Jennifer Kupcho at what was the first women's major of 2022.

Cavan's Leona Maguire hit 71 in her final round to finish a shot further back and tied for 39th position.

American Kupcho won the title on 14 under, finishing two shots ahead of compatriot Jessica Korda.

After a superb 67 on day three, a top-10 finish looked to be in Meadow's sights on the back nine holes of her final round before she ended with a 73.

That 67 on day three followed scores of 73 and 72 on the first two days of play for Meadow, with Maguire carding 72, 69 and 74 in her first three rounds.

It was a first victory on the LGPA Tour for Kupcho, who, along her caddie and her husband, jumped into Poppie's Pond after her win - and she will be the last winner to carry out the long-standing tradition with the tournament moving to Houston from next year.