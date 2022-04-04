Close menu

Tiger Woods set to play Masters at Augusta National

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods at Augusta National
The Masters 2022
Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April
Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online.

Five-time champion Tiger Woods is planning to play in this week's Masters just 14 months after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash.

Woods will play nine holes on Wednesday before confirming the decision.

But in a news conference at Augusta National on Tuesday the American said "as of right now, I am going to play".

When asked if he thought he could equal Jack Nicklaus' record of six victories he replied: "I do. I don't show up to an event unless I think I can win it."

While conceding that if he never played again he would be content with his haul of 15 major titles - three behind Nicklaus' all-time record - and joint-record 82 PGA Tour titles, Woods said he still has the desire to compete.

"I feel like I can still do it," said the 46-year-old, who will tee off at 15:34 BST in round one on Thursday.

"I still have the hands to do it, the body is moving good enough. I have been in worse situations and won tournaments.

"I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level I am going to, but if I feel like I can't, you won't see me out here.

"The fact that I was able to get myself here at this point was a success and now that I am playing, everything is focused on getting in that position on the back nine on Sunday with a chance like I did a few years ago."

Woods, who also underwent back fusion surgery in 2017, surprised many when he announced last week that he was hoping to compete at the first men's major of 2022.

Woods' last professional tournament was the rescheduled Masters in November 2020, when he was defending champion, having won his fifth title in 2019 - more than a decade after winning his 14th major.

But three months later he flipped his car while driving at close to double the 45mph speed limit near Los Angeles. Woods has said he could have died in the crash, with the need to have a leg amputated another fear at the time. He spent several months in hospital.

He returned to play in an exhibition tournament with his son Charlie in December but used a buggy to get around the course.

And in February, Woods made it clear that he thought the hilly terrain at Augusta National would come too soon in his recovery.

However, he played 27 holes last week, nine on Sunday and then nine more on Monday in the company of good friends Justin Thomas and 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples.

"Walking is the hard part," said Woods, who repeatedly thanked the surgeons and his physios for their work in getting him ready to play again.

"This is not an easy walk to begin with, and given the condition my leg is in, it's even more difficult. Seventy-two holes is a long road. It's going to be a tough challenge and a challenge I'm up for."

Regardless of his misdemeanours off the course, Woods has remained the most popular player in the world and thousands of fans followed his practice round on Sunday.

Despite playing just once last year, in an exhibition event with his son Charlie in December, Woods won the PGA Tour's 'Player Impact Programme' - one tweet in November of him hitting balls for the first time since his accident, was watched by millions.

So it was no surprise to see crowds lining every fairway and standing 10-deep around the greens, trying to catch a glimpse of the man who won the first of his 15 majors and five Green Jackets at Augusta National in 1997.

Sunday's final round will be the 25th anniversary of that record 12-stroke victory.

Comments

Join the conversation

243 comments

  • Comment posted by Enjoy Yourself, today at 16:56

    He'll have to improve his driving to be in with a chance

    • Reply posted by chancer, today at 16:58

      chancer replied:
      Like what you did there

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 16:45

    It is good to see Tiger back.

    BUT

    I hope the TV coverage isn't ruined by his presence. When Tiger is in contention to win, then the TV coverage is great. But when he is struggling then the TV coverage focus on Tiger rather than the leading contenders is annoying.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:00

      Raedwulf replied:
      Congratulations. This is about the only sensible comment I've seen here so far...

  • Comment posted by David M, today at 16:59

    Please, please, please stop making this about Tiger Woods. American networks do it because the advertising revenue goes up when he plays. But this is the BBC. We want coverage of the other hundred-odd golfers playing their game. Please don't add to the lop-sided coverage.

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 17:05

      Origo replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by wallace, today at 16:53

    Expect American coverage to focus on Tiger and forget everyone else, however all they are playing

    • Reply posted by wallace, today at 16:55

      wallace replied:
      However we’ll they are playing!,

  • Comment posted by Hi eric, today at 16:59

    Who gives a rats .he shouyuld be in prison driving at he speed he was and doing a Princess Diana with no seat belt, and threatening his children to be fatherless! Less focus on him and rory (missed he cut again). They are yesterdays men.

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 17:01

      Sam replied:
      Said Eric....the who?

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 16:58

    Pair him with McIlroy. The battle to make the cut

  • Comment posted by DG, today at 16:57

    Is it just me who is puzzled by BBC's preoccupation with a fading sportsman with a very chequered personal life. No role model in my opinion and American to boot. We have British golfers and I don't mean the one who lives in the UK but plays golf for the Irish Republic.

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 16:59

      Sam replied:
      Yep just you ....

  • Comment posted by Cicatrix, today at 16:53

    I wrote this guy off a few years ago, but he came back and won this very major.

    Show's you what I know about golf.

    This time I'll just wish him all the best.

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 17:15

    Wonderful, now we'll be forced to watch him even if he's 10 over par instead of watching the leaders.😡

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:29

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      No one will be forcing me to watch him landing the ball in the water two or three times at the twelfth hole

  • Comment posted by Antony, today at 16:52

    This is going to be a circus.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:22

      Sport Report replied:
      Great news that Tiger is back. Tiger is the GOAT.

  • Comment posted by TigersWood, today at 16:45

    Nice! I cannot see him winning, it might be a stretch even making the cut, but it's great to see Tiger back in competitive golf

    • Reply posted by TheHitMan, today at 17:00

      TheHitMan replied:
      Just imagine though - he makes the cut, has a good Saturday and is 3 shots off the lead going into Sunday...

  • Comment posted by stateofplay, today at 17:10

    Yeah guys let’s all get behind this “great guy” who’s shown us how not to behave off the golf course, and even sometimes on it. No thanks. Miserable man and couldn’t care less.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:24

      Sport Report replied:
      Greatest male golfer of all time, so in that sense, a great guy.

  • Comment posted by Mr A Golfer, today at 17:08

    Did he ever apologise for his actions? Could easily have killed innocent people driving like that.

    • Reply posted by electricmriain, today at 17:16

      electricmriain replied:
      Do you make public apologies for all your mistakes?

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 17:04

    Holds no interest for me and dont understand the hype.

    His prodigious talent makes him a great golfer but his personal life let's him down as the roll model the media seems to think him to be.

    Singer here big Jack was making a comeback.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 17:00

    Why are golf HYS always full of people complaining about the coverage that Wood, McIlroy and DeChambeau get? They are box office.

    • Reply posted by A-FORCE, today at 17:03

      A-FORCE replied:
      It doesn't seem to register in their brains that these name get websites more clicks... and the complainers all contribute to that.

  • Comment posted by Neilinabbey, today at 17:10

    Oh good, another HYS on Tiger Woods. That makes a change.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:23

      Sport Report replied:
      They respond to all the comments that articles about him attract. So well done, you've contributed to it.

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 16:46

    He had a car crash, and most of his life has been a car crash, a real shame great talent, given to someone unworthy of it !

    • Reply posted by qxslptmc, today at 16:56

      qxslptmc replied:
      jealous much?

  • Comment posted by MGB, today at 17:26

    "...he flipped his car while driving at close to double the 45mph speed limit near Los Angeles. Woods has said he could have died in the crash," No mention that other people could have died owing to his selfish behaviour.

    • Reply posted by CATHY, today at 17:30

      CATHY replied:
      go get a life and move onto someone else to bi**h about

  • Comment posted by DMac, today at 17:17

    He may not be the greatest role model outside of golf, but for millions of golfers worldwide he is genuinely regarded as the best player in the history of the sport. I wish him all the best on Thursday. Good luck Tiger!!

  • Comment posted by davey, today at 17:06

    Oh dear- another bore Fest.

