Korda is a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour

American world number two Nelly Korda says she has had surgery for a blood clot in her arm.

The 23-year-old revealed in March that the clot was discovered in hospital after she experienced swelling in her arm following a workout.

"I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome," said Korda on social media.

"I am now home recovering and preparing to start rehab."

She added: "I am looking forward to getting back to 100% so I can begin practicing. Thank you again for the well-wishes and continued privacy."

Last year Korda claimed her maiden major with victory at the Women's PGA Championship and then won Olympic gold in Tokyo.

"Your kind words have helped me get through this challenging and scary time," said Korda.

"It wasn't the start of the year I had hoped for to say the least. 2022 began with me getting Covid-19 the second week of January which kept me off my feet for some time before the beginning of the LPGA season. Then followed up with a blood clot."