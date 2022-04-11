Close menu

Masters: Scottie beamed, Rory roared and Tiger was back

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments85

Rarely can such a one-sided tournament have thrilled like the 86th Masters did at Augusta last week - Scottie beamed, Rory roared and we could marvel at another extraordinary Tiger feat.

There should be no doubting the quality of Scottie Scheffler's victory. The tall American was the only man to break par on all four days, conquering demanding conditions throughout.

The 25-year-old, who has catapulted himself to the top of the world rankings with an astonishing run of four wins in six tournaments, held the field at arms length from the moment he went five shots clear on the second day.

But Rory McIlroy's stirring finish reminded us of his box-office talent and the returning Tiger Woods defied many expectations by making the cut - something that proved beyond other former world number ones such as Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose.

Woods ran out of steam with successive weekend rounds of 78, but his opening 71 and the buzz he brought to the first packed Augusta galleries since his 2019 triumph set the tone for a glorious golfing week.

Scheffler is a special talent. The quiet man of America's successful Ryder Cup team last year, he was still waiting for his first PGA Tour success at Whistling Straits last September.

He possesses an imaginative game, likes to move the ball both ways, shaping shots to fit the challenge. He is great to watch and his chipping last week was remarkably good.

Teaming up with caddie Ted Scott last November seems to have been the catalyst to unlock the Texan's full potential. The bagman, who was at Bubba Watson's side for his two Masters wins, knew he was onto a good thing when Scheffler took him on.

"He was the number one junior in the world," Scott commented. "Won the US junior, great college player, Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year. He's a winner.

"It's not like he wasn't a winner and suddenly I started caddying for him and all of a sudden it's like he's a winner. It was inevitable."

Apart from four-putting the last with the tournament already won, Scheffler hardly put a foot wrong, other than to spill his takeaway food on the journey back to his house last Saturday night.

Meredith, his wife, laughed. Scheffler was irritated, but soon got over the messy setback. Then on Sunday morning he burst into tears, doubting whether he was ready for his major breakthrough.

But arriving at the course brought an inner calm that was the hallmark of his stunning performance in the first men's major of the year.

"Playing with a lead is not easy, especially at a golf tournament like this," said Scheffler.

"If you probably took a straw poll of the guys on Tour, what golf tournament they would want to win, it would be the Masters.

"Off the golf course, it's stressful. On the golf course, it's a heck of a lot of fun."

Scheffler, a committed Christian, was born in New Jersey, but brought up in Dallas, Texas. His mother worked while his dad took care of domestic life.

The young Scottie was a golfing geek and looked up to local heroes such as Justin Leonard and Ryan Palmer.

"I grew up around so many guys out there, just watching them and learning from them," Scheffler said.

"I wore pants (long trousers) when I was a kid at Royal Oaks because I wanted to play golf on the PGA Tour. I would wear pants and a collared shirt to like third-grade class and get made fun of - rightfully so."

And like so many of his contemporaries, Woods was his ultimate hero. "Oh yeah," Scheffler smiled. "I played Tiger's irons, wore his shoes, wore his shirt this week."

And the champion played in the manner of the five-time Masters winner to secure his first major at only the 10th attempt. A dominant, unflappable brand of golf that put him beyond McIlroy's final-day heroics.

The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland went for broke with his 64 on Sunday, his most exciting golf since that vain attempt to make the cut at Royal Portrush in the Open of 2019.

When he eagled the 13th, there was an outside chance. He knew there were birdie opportunities at the next three holes, but at 14 and 15 he pulled drives that prevented him from going for the greens.

Nevertheless, sensationally holing out for birdie from the greenside bunker at 18 provided the grandstand moment of the tournament and an exuberant celebration to match.

McIlroy spectacularly reminded us why he can be such a captivating force.

"I don't think it just sets me up for next year's Masters, it sets me up for the rest of the year," he said.

"It was a golf course that I felt was gettable and I feel like I'm playing well enough to go out there and shoot those sort of scores."

He admitted to frustration, though, that he could not maintain the momentum with those errant drives on the 14th and 15th holes.

"You always look back and think about what could have been," added McIlroy.

Joined on the leaderboard by a spirited Shane Lowry, who tied for third with Cameron Smith, it was a good week for the Irish.

But the latest world rankings feature only four Europeans in the top 20 - the balance of power is discernibly Stateside. And with Scheffler now at the vanguard.

"I never expected to be sitting where I am now," he reflected while wearing his newly-fitted green jacket.

"You know, you don't expect things to come to you in this life. You just do the best that you can and with the hand you're dealt - and just go from there.

"I never really thought I was that good at golf, so I just kept practising and kept working hard, and that's just what I'm going to keep doing."

This was his third Masters. Simply being at Augusta had been an ambition fulfilled.

"I dreamed of having a chance to play in this golf tournament. I teared up the first time I got my invitation in the mail," added Scheffler.

But he is no big softie. Scheffler is a ruthless golfing machine.

"If you're going to choose a golf tournament to win, this would be the tournament I would want to win," he said.

"You don't know how many chances you're going to get….I had a five-shot lead on Friday and then a three-shot lead going into Sunday, I don't know if you get better opportunities than that. You don't want to waste them."

Scheffler most certainly did not squander the opportunity. He has the added pleasure of knowing he triumphed in another truly memorable Masters.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

85 comments

  • Comment posted by redscouse, today at 16:23

    Tiger back........ Little bit desperate. Please now its time to move on. He will go down in history as the No2 of all time.

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:23

    Ok I'll do it. Scottie beamed and no one could Klingon.

  • Comment posted by van, today at 16:18

    Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler, a deserved winner. Great to see Tiger back playing again and Rory showing us why he is loved by all true golf fans with his exciting play in the final round. Also well played Shane Lowry.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 16:13

    The young guns in the game - Scheffler, Smith, Conners, Im, Zalatoris, Morakawa to name a few - means the game is in a great place just now.

    Woods is merely a sideshow now, he is not competitive enough to win but fair play to him in making the cut.

    • Reply posted by Cevert, today at 16:27

      Cevert replied:
      Woods was crippled from the start and could hardly walk after 36 holes as anybody with half a brain could see ? Give him good health and he could well win another major.

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:09

    Looking forward to The Open now someone has confirmed he will be there, although he could have some trouble with the Road Hole.

  • Comment posted by archicrooks, today at 16:07

    Woods played like someone who was a legend 20 years ago (which he was) but by the sycophantic coverage you would have thought he had won the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Confused, today at 16:07

    Still can't see why everyone gets so worked up about hitting a tiny little ball into a tiny little hole!!!!

    • Reply posted by stevo 1, today at 16:15

      stevo 1 replied:
      You can say that about any sport you probably don’t have any fulfilment in your life

  • Comment posted by north Yorkie, today at 16:05

    I’d rather watch Rory with all the excitement and emotion of his natural swing and stunning golf than the robotic, boring Scheffler. Rory needs to stop worrying about technicalities, play his natural game then maybe he’d win more.

  • Comment posted by MacToatis, today at 16:05

    Sky sports has killed the game. Never heard of the majority of the field.
    That said, not sure I would watch it anyway given the pratting about the majority of them do nowadays - and white trousers !!! What’s that about?

  • Comment posted by Ali, today at 16:03

    And tiger was back in the report
    Again and again and again and again
    Well done scottie

  • Comment posted by Harry Muffin, today at 16:00

    Who, Who, and Who? Never heard of them. Here today, gone tomorrow?

  • Comment posted by Nairn, today at 15:56

    Simply do not understand people being so critical and dismissive of Rory. Only two people in 85 Masters have shot lower than he did yesterday. Only a handful have ever shot 64. Yet he "bottled it".
    He had 4 majors under his belt by the same age that Scheffler has won his first. Yet he is a has been.
    There seems to be no consideration of the possibility that his best years are in front of him.

    • Reply posted by MacToatis, today at 16:11

      MacToatis replied:
      Here’s why, he has no respect for the traditions of the game.
      Loved it the day he shot in the 80’s the day after he said the Old Course was too easy. A little wind and he couldn’t hit a fairway with his putter.
      The US is the best place for him.

  • Comment posted by Lord Muck, today at 15:55

    I think tiger performance was brilliant even to make the cut, but agree BBC is so typically OTT. But at least it’s not another Man U HYS, probably get a new one tomorrow?

    • Reply posted by Pencenotp, today at 16:16

      Pencenotp replied:
      I think it was remarkable to see Tiger back at all, following the injuries he suffered. He was an idiot to drive like that, but in the UK lots of men break the speed limit, tailgate etc. It takes a lot of determination and grit to be able to compete again and he seemed genuinely pleased to be there. He has always had a lovely smile.

  • Comment posted by markb, today at 15:46

    Tiger was an also-ran, barely deserving a post-scrcipt, but whadaya know, he's in the headline again.

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 15:53

      stephen replied:
      Whether you like it or not, the tv ratings etc go up when he plays, lots (certainly not all) fans are intrigued by how he will play.

      It was a very good achievement to make the cut, considering the lay off (self-induced - yes) he has had.

      more people are interested when he plays, leading to more advertising etc, leading to more prize money.

      His value is obvious considering he won the PIP.

  • Comment posted by mjh, today at 15:44

    Scheffler was great and deserved his win. Not impressed by the way he would walk off the green and head for the next tee before his playing partner was finished putting.

    • Reply posted by north Yorkie, today at 16:07

      north Yorkie replied:
      Yeah I thought that as well - thought I was the only person who noticed that. Think he’s quite ignorant of the patrons too - very few acknowledgements of the applause.

  • Comment posted by Sharky, today at 15:43

    A well deserved win for the player in the best recent form. However good your form is though the majors provide a different test. Scheffler has more than proven his class and could well dominate for some time now.

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 15:47

      stephen replied:
      possibly, but then you thought that about DJ, Spieth, Thomas, Rory, Rahm, Morikawa, Bryson. Koepka, Cantlay, Horschel etc - then guys come straight from college and are winning - very difficult to stay at the top in golf now, the standard week to week, is so high.

  • Comment posted by Briggs0805, today at 15:37

    A cracking tournament once again, The Masters never fails to deliver! Congrats to Scottie, a top performer, consistently delivering at present. 👏 Fantastic to see Rory playing well, hopefully this will kick him on to win a another major real soon! 🤞 Finally, Tiger, so wonderful to see him back, looking forward to the Open already! 😃

    • Reply posted by Pencenotp, today at 16:19

      Pencenotp replied:
      I agree with everything you said!

  • Comment posted by glenthedog, today at 15:37

    Remarkable achievement by Woods to make it back to playing at this level, but he should be treated accordingly as his accident was due to reckless driving whilst not caring a jot about the other road users around him. Certainly not a role model, but the sponsors will know he's still a cash cow and will want to milk regardless.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 16:23

      Sport Report replied:
      The GOAT coming back from a personal tragedy like that to make the cut again is an incredible achievement and a great story.

  • Comment posted by Jupiter, today at 15:35

    Typical McIlroy, only plays well at majors when there is no pressure.

    • Reply posted by mattJ1, today at 15:46

      mattJ1 replied:
      Such a shame - desperately want his grand slam and stayed up in hope Scheffler might yet collapse. But he didn't - good for him!
      But McIlroy ... I have been slating his wedge play lately ... And I think he plays too seldom - he needs to get in to "free play" mode more often so he can find it at the big comps. (That's my two cents - what do I know - I'd love to be half as good as any of 'em!)

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.