Woods made the cut at Augusta at he returned to competitive action 14 months after a life-threatening car crash

Tiger Woods has been added to a star-studded field for the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in July.

The 15-time major winner has been confirmed for the two-day event which will be staged less than two weeks before the Open Championship.

Woods stated his intention to play at the 150th Open at St Andrews having completed 72 holes at the Masters on his competitive comeback.

His stirring return came 14 months after a life-threatening car crash.

The Pro-Am, hosted by legendary Irish racehorse owner JP McManus, will boast an impressive field of the world's best golfers including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

It will be Woods' fourth appearance at the charity event, which will be held at the County Limerick venue set to host the 2027 Ryder Cup.

"His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators," said McManus.

"We are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us."