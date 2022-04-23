Last updated on .From the section Golf

MacLaren is back on the LET after a couple of years of attempting to break on to the US LPGA Tour

Australian Women's Classic final leaderboard -10 M MacLaren (Eng); -9 M Stark (Swe); -7 H Burke (Eng), M Simmermacher (Arg), C Alonso (Spa) Selected others: -5 A Hewson (Eng); -3 O Mehaffey (NI), B Brewerton (Wal); -1 S Gee (Eng) Leaderboard

England's Meghan MacLaren held her nerve to win the Australian Women's Classic by one shot on 10 under par.

MacLaren led after the first two rounds of the tournament, reduced to 54 holes because of rain, but had bogeys at both the fourth and sixth holes.

However, she birdied three of her last five holes to post a three-under 69 and triumph at the Bonville Golf Resort.

Sweden's Maja Stark challenged and took the lead but a double bogey at the 13th proved costly as she finished second.

"I knew someone had got to eight under and I was on seven at that point," said MacLaren. "I made a good birdie on 14 and 15 and I assumed the lead might be mine at that point.

"I kind of knew it was in my hands.

"I felt if I played the golf I knew I was capable of, I could win, but I tried not to get too far ahead of myself."

It is a third Ladies' European Tour win in Australia for MacLaren after her back-to-back wins in the 2018 and 2019 NSW Opens.