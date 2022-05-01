Stephanie Meadow: Northern Irish woman finishes in top 30 at Palos Verdes Championship
Last updated on .From the section Golf
Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow fired a final-round 73 to end the Palos Verdes Championship in a tie for 26th.
The Jordanstown player carded two birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey on the front nine before parring her way in.
Meadow, who is 114th in the world rankings, finished the tournament in California on two under and eight shots behind winner Marina Alex.
Cavan woman Leona Maguire failed to make the cut.