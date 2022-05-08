Last updated on .From the section Golf

Olesen's previous victory in the UK came in 2015 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland

British Masters final leaderboard -10 T Olesen (Den); -9 S Soederberg (Swe); -8 C Syme, R Ramsay (Sco), J Walters (SA); -7 C Hanna (US), H Long (Ger); -6 F Zanotti (Par), JC Ritchie (SA), R Fox (NZ), J Brun (Fra), R Langasque (Fra), R Mansell (Eng), J Donaldson (Wal), M Korhonen (Fin) Selected others: -5 C Shinkwin, D Willett (Eng) Full leaderboard

Thorbjorn Olesen produced a sensational eagle-birdie finish for the second day running to win the British Masters in astonishing fashion.

Olesen, 32, led overnight by three but struggled on the final day and was two off Sebastian Soderberg's clubhouse lead of nine under after the 16th.

Birdies for the Dane on the last two holes would have forced a play-off.

But he went one better, putting from 28 feet to eagle the 17th and then from 35 feet on the 18th for an incredible win.

It was the same finish he had produced at the end of his third round and gave him his first win since 2018.

"It's a massive tournament won by so many great names so it's a privilege to have my name on the trophy," Olesen said.

The former Ryder Cup player has five European Tour wins, but his last was in June 2018.

His victory comes six months after he was cleared of sexually assaulting a woman on a flight in 2019.

He claimed he was not in control of his body after drinking and taking prescription-only sleeping pills.

Olesen was 62nd in the world at the time but has now slipped to 376 and has previously said he wondered if he would ever return to his best form.

"It was obviously a pretty tough day and I hit a lot of shots to the left. I was really struggling. I somehow just kept going, and yeah, what a finish. Incredible," Olesen said.

"Standing on 17, I'm thinking I can make birdie, birdie and maybe get into a play-off. But obviously when I got the chance on 17, I prefer to take that. Eighteen is a tough hole, so par is a good score obviously. I just gave it everything."

Scotland's Richie Ramsay had been well placed for the win on 10 under heading into the final hole, but he found the water on his approach and ended up with a double bogey to finish two shots back.