Richie Ramsay was left disappointed at the 18th green

British Masters final leaderboard -10 T Olesen (Den); -9 S Soderberg (Swe); -8 C Syme, R Ramsay (Sco), J Walters (SA); -7 C Hanna (US), H Long (Ger); -6 F Zanotti (Par), JC Ritchie (SA), R Fox (NZ), J Brun (Fra), R Langasque (Fra), R Mansell (Eng), J Donaldson (Wal), M Korhonen (Fin) Selected others:-5 C Shinkwin, D Willett (Eng); -2 Robert MacIntyre Full leaderboard

Richie Ramsay says missing out on the British Masters title after a last-hole double bogey is "probably the biggest kick in the teeth" of his golf career.

The 38-year-old finished two shots behind winner Thorbjorn Olesen in joint third along with compatriot Connor Syme at The Belfry.

It would have been Ramsay's first title since 2015.

"I did everything right bar one shot and it was the one shot that killed me," he said.

With Sebastian Soderberg in the clubhouse on nine under par, Ramsay had looked set for victory when he birdied the 17th to reach 10 under, but the Scot found the water in front of the green with his approach to the 18th to finish a stroke behind the Swede.

Denmark's Olesen, who had started the day with a three-shot lead but was four over par after 16 holes, would then finish eagle-birdie for the second day in succession to snatch the title.

"It was just a horrible yardage and I didn't fully commit as I was aiming to ride it on the wind and I just duffed it," Ramsay explained. "I executed so many shots under pressure. It was just that last one - probably thought too much about it.

"I played really steady, mentally was very, very good. But, ultimately, you don't get the job done and that's what matters. It's probably the biggest kick in the teeth you are going to get in my career."

While victory shot Olesen up 203 places to 173 in the world rankings, Ramsay had to be content with a more modest shift of 64 places to 324.

Syme, who made a hat-trick of birdies from the 25th hole at The Belfry, is up 45 places to 284, with Robert MacIntyre still the highest-placed Scot despite dropping six places to 79th after finishing in joint 36th place, six shots behind his compatriots.