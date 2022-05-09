Last updated on .From the section Golf

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have won 21 major championships between them

Defending champion Phil Mickelson and 15-time major winner Tiger Woods have been named in the 156-man field for the US PGA Championship in Oklahoma.

Woods returned to competitive golf at the Masters in April, 14 months after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash.

Mickelson, who has been on a break from golf after criticising Saudi Arabia's regime, last played in February.

Golf's second major of the year takes place from 19-22 May.

Mickelson, 51, became golf's oldest major champion when he won at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course in 2021.

However, he lost multiple sponsors and saw his reputation tarnished after he sought to use involvement with a Saudi Arabian-backed golf super league to gain leverage over the PGA Tour.

The fallout saw him miss the Masters for the first time in 28 years.

Mickelson's participation would see him face the media for the first time in months and, while he has been named as a provisional starter, he could still pull out at the last minute.

Woods, 46, who nearly lost his right leg in the 2021 car crash, made the cut at Augusta after opening with a round of 71 and eventually finished 47th.

Woods has already outlined plans to play The Open at St Andrews in July and, while his participation in Oklahoma will be dependent on his physical shape, he has recently played a practice round on the course.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters last month, and former US PGA champions Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa are also among those set to compete.