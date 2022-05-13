Last updated on .From the section Golf

Defending champion Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from next week's PGA Championship, tournament organisers say.

The American, 51, became the oldest major winner in history last year when he won the PGA at Kiawah Island for his sixth career major title.

He has not played since February after criticism of his comments about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

The fallout saw him miss the Masters for the first time in 28 years.

Mickelson lost multiple sponsors and saw his reputation tarnished after he criticised the Saudi regime and sought to use involvement with a Saudi Arabian-backed golf super league to gain leverage over the PGA Tour.

He had been named in the 156-man field for golf's second major of the year, which takes place from 19-22 May.

In a post on Twitter, external-link the PGA of America wrote: "We have just been informed that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the PGA Championship.

"Phil is the defending champion and currently eligible to be a PGA Life Member and we would have welcomed him to participate.

"We wish Phil and [wife] Amy the very best and look forward to his return to golf."