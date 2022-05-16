Close menu

US PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth's 'laborious' route back to top not routed in money but glory

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jordan Spieth
Spieth's early successes came on the back of his putting but that aspect of his game is now regarded as his weak point
US PGA Championship
Venue: Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma Date: 19-22 May
Coverage: Live text updates of all four rounds on BBC Sport website. Radio 5 Live updates of rounds one and two. Saturday's round three live on Radio 5 Sports Extra from 20:00 BST. Sunday's final round on 5 Live from 21:00

Listening to Greg Norman it is easy to conclude that golf is fundamentally about money and that not much matters beyond that.

Suggesting we all make mistakes, while trying to brush off the murder in 2018 of dissident Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, was as crass a gaff as could be imagined.

But at its heart was a notion that it was more important to consider the £1.6bn of Saudi cash being ploughed into the sport through Norman's LIV Golf Investments and how it is helping the Australian's stated aim of "growing the game".

One of the most striking things that he said in an interview with BBC Sport was that a young amateur could play and earn vast sums from his £20m opening event at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire next month.

To justify the instant financial gratification his tournament could offer, Norman said players would not have "to go through the laborious process of Monday qualifying to get on the Korn Ferry Tour to then get on the PGA Tour".

In other words, someone can get filthy rich without having to prove themselves by scaling the golfing pyramid, which is a tacit acknowledgment that his forthcoming series of lucrative invitational tournaments rather lack sporting integrity.

This is not something we can say of the event at the heart of golfing attention this week. The US PGA Championship offers genuine golfing history and American Jordan Spieth can cement his place among the greats of the game.

Priceless, as they say.

At Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the 28-year-old Texan will make his sixth attempt to complete the career Grand Slam of winning all four major titles. And he goes into the second men's major of the year in form that suggests it is possible.

Since missing the cut at last month's Masters, Spieth has been beaten by only one player - KH Lee, who pipped the three times major champion at last week's Byron Nelson in his home state of Texas.

Spieth won at Hilton Head immediately after his Augusta disappointment and emerged from the low-scoring Nelson feeling he had let slip a good opportunity to go back-to-back and claim his 14th PGA Tour victory.

"It was a good week, good momentum into next week," Spieth said. "But this one will sting just a little bit, looking back on the day."

It is a measure of how well Spieth has rebuilt his long game that it is his putting that is now regarded as the weak link in his armoury. There is often a chance of a short one slipping by at an inopportune moment.

But if he can find the efficiency on the greens that was the hallmark of his successes when he romped to the 2015 Masters and US Open titles, as well as The Open two years later, he will take some stopping in Tulsa.

"We'll get on greens next week that remind me a lot of Colonial," Spieth noted after his final round last Sunday, referring to the success he has enjoyed at the Fort Worth course, including a tour win in 2016.

"It's bentgrass, which is gradual slope where you don't have a lot of tricks, which I think will be nice and I gained a lot of confidence on the greens this week," he added.

Although he burst onto the professional scene in spectacular style, Spieth took no short cuts to success. He claimed junior amateur honours, success at NCAA level and rose to the world number one spot on the amateur world rankings.

He turned professional in 2012 despite making it to the final stage of PGA Tour school and made a stuttering start in the big league the following year before, just prior to his 20th birthday, sensationally claiming the John Deere Classic in the July.

In 2014 he was runner up at the Masters, going one better to land his first major 12 months later, with the US Open following in June.

It looked as though he would become the game's dominant force. He went close at The Open, missing out on a play-off by one shot, and then became world number one after finishing second at the US PGA Championship to cap a sensational year.

But after winning the 2017 Open his game started to fall apart. He failed to make the 2019 US Presidents Cup team and his ranking tumbled as low as 82nd in the world.

For a while he seemed in freefall and an uncomfortable spotlight shone on someone whose greatness had been enveloped by the capricious vulnerabilities that can strike even the most talented golfers.

The way that Spieth has recovered is one of the great golfing stories of the past year. Unlike the way that he burst onto the scene, it has been incremental progress and the product of hard graft on the range as much as raw talent.

His win at last year's Texas Open was widely celebrated as confirmation that he was back and now with first and second place finishes in his past two events he rides into the PGA ranked eighth in the world, his highest standing since 2018.

To use Norman's words, it has been "a laborious process" but from that comes golfing glory.

Now Spieth tees it up in a PGA field minus the defending champion Phil Mickelson - unable yet to face the golfing public after his destructive comments surrounding Norman's Saudi project.

Tiger Woods will be there and it will be fascinating to track his physical progress following his comeback at the Masters as he takes on the course where he won the PGA the last time it was played there in 2007.

Will Rory McIlroy - the subject of the first All About The Open golf podcast exclusively on BBC Sounds - be able to build on his Masters runner-up finish?

And how will world number one Scottie Scheffler react to playing his first major since claiming the famous Green Jacket last month?

These are all key questions to be answered this week in Oklahoma - but over and above them all is the one surrounding Spieth.

Will he join that most exclusive of clubs - occupied only by Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in winning all four men's majors?

That's the stuff of sporting glory. That's what excites fans and, refreshingly, no-one will be talking about money.

14 comments

  • Comment posted by michael biswell, today at 16:29

    Sam Horsfield won the Soudal open yesterday Mr Carter he is English, not a mention in the golf page.

  • Comment posted by Antony, today at 16:28

    LIV is just about money.. there is no other driver. It's money in the pockets of the players, in the pockets of the organisers and in the pockets of the marketers. There is no other agenda and Norman's assertions to the contrary are bare-faced.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 16:14

    And that is why Jack Nicklaus is the greatest golfer of all time 18 majors

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 16:06

    Who cares
    I have no desire to watch golfers beyond their best OR neverwasbeens

  • Comment posted by Alfamack, today at 15:59

    There are many good golf players who have never been able to afford to try the long grind to make a living on the respective tours and may just see the LIV tournaments as a way of getting something from a golf career.

  • Comment posted by rambo 73, today at 15:45

    All those who have signed up for this Saudi circus should never be allowed to tee up in the DP Tour, the USPGA or represent their respective teams in the Ryder Cup or the Presidents Cup again. It is just pure greed on their part.

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 15:41

    The ones who win majors are normally already mega rich, so therefore they will want to win more majors as the money isn't an issue!

  • Comment posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:29

    It should be a fascinating PGA. Spieth bang in form, Rahm, Scheffler, Cameron Smith all won this year, one of those the Masters, one the Players. Thomas will be thereabouts, Rory had a good result a couple of weeks ago. Can Morikawa get his game firing, will Koepka re-find his major form, can DJ produce. Will it be Hovlands first, how about Fitzpatrick and Hatton. Can't wait.

  • Comment posted by UnrealityCheck, today at 15:25

    Good to see Jordan back and the majors are the ones every golfer wants. However preventing new competition is monopolistic and elitist, which golf should hopefully be trying to remove. There is room for all. I am looking forward to going to the Centurion Club. Go Greg.

  • Comment posted by john staw, today at 15:20

    Poorly written article clearly prejudiced against Greg Norman. Spieth has had his day in majors and is not as successful as Norman. Beaten by Lee who is an average player at best!

    • Reply posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 16:10

      BBCneedslivegolf replied:
      Confidently predict McIlroy will be tipped by Mr Carter to Win as St Andrews

  • Comment posted by MarkC, today at 15:17

    Wins loads of prize money and you're a great player. But it's winning Majors that live in the fans memories and makes a player a legend.

    • Reply posted by john staw, today at 15:22

      john staw replied:
      There are dozens of Major winners who are now forgotten.

