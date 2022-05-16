Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lydia Hall says she has been chasing a place at the US Women's Open for 15 years

Lydia Hall clinched a place at the US Women's Open after a play-off thriller.

South Africa's Nicole Garcia topped the field at Buckinghamshire Golf Club on five-under-par, with Smilla Tarning Soenderby second to claim her place.

Hall, 34, earned the third and final spot at the fifth extra hole in a five-way play-off, the Welsh player finally edging out Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes.

"It means the world. I've never played a US Women's Open and it's been a goal of mine for 15 years," Hall said.

"After 41 holes today, a lot of five-irons into that last hole, I'm really happy to get it done. I just hope to perform as well as I can, make the cut is the bottom line, but I'll see the golf course and if it suits me and go from there."

The US Women's Open will take place at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina, on 2-5 June.

Qualifying took place across 26 sites, including three international courses in South Korea, England and Japan.

There have been a record total of 1,874 entries overall, including 12 champions and 24 of the top 25 players in the world, following the news that the purse has been raised to US$10m (£8.1m) for the first time this year.