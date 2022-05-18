Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut in last month's Masters with rounds of 76 and 80 at Augusta National

Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the US PGA Championship as he continues his recovery from surgery to repair a bone in his left wrist.

The 2020 US Open champion was hopeful of playing in this week's event despite missing much of the year with injury.

After playing a practice round on Tuesday, DeChambeau posted on Twitter external-link afterwards that he had "held up nicely" and "let's see what tomorrow brings".

"I've got to give it more time," he said on Wednesday after withdrawing.

DeChambeau, the world number 22, told the Golf Channel "strength and stamina in his left hand isn't where he wants it".

He added: "I didn't think it was going to be the right decision for me to play this week. For me it was going to be a stretch.

"I could play a couple of rounds, but considering I was doing half days and feeling fatigued and tired, four days is a big stretch for me right now."

The American, 28, fractured a bone in his hand and injured his hip when he slipped on a marble floor while playing table tennis, forcing him to pull out of the Saudi International in February.

DeChambeau ignored his doctor's advice to play at the Masters in April but then had an operation on his left wrist after missing the cut.

His place in the field at the US PGA Championship has been taken by fellow American Denny McCarthy.

The US PGA Championship, the second men's major of the year, is being held at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa from 19-22 May.