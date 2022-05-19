McIlroy made four straight early birdies to charge to the top of the leaderboard on day one at Southern Hills

Rory McIlroy says staying aggressive after a fast start was the key to taking a one-shot lead into the clubhouse after his opening round at the US PGA Championship.

The Northern Irishman made four birdies in his first six holes on the way to a five-under 65.

A birdie at the last saw McIlroy finish with a flourish after two late bogeys threatened to stifle his momentum.

"It's very easy to make bogeys out here," reflected the 33-year-old.

"You get yourself just a little bit out of position, you catch a little bit of grain around the green, it's tricky.

"You get yourself out of position here, you just try to make a four or a par and run to the next."

Playing alongside Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth in a blockbuster group, McIlroy charged to the top of the leaderboard with four straight birdies that followed a pair of opening pars.

Two further birdies saw him move into a three-shot lead before bogeys at the sixth and eighth, his 15th and 17th having started at the 10th, threatened to derail the round.

"When you get off to a good start like that sometimes you can maybe start to be a little careful, or start to give yourself a bit more margin for error, but I stuck to my gameplan, I stayed aggressive," he said.

"I stuck to what I was trying to do out there which I was pleased with."

McIlroy's playing partner Tiger Woods finished with a four-over 74

McIlroy is seeking a third US PGA triumph, eight years on from his last major victory which came at the 2014 tournament at Valhalla.

That win was a fourth major success for the then 25-year-old but he has been unable to add to his tally since with slow starts too often taking him out of contention early in the competition.

A stirring Sunday at this year's Masters came too late to pose a genuine challenge to winner Scottie Sheffler, but did serve as a reminder of the remarkable quality that McIlroy possesses.

"I've been playing well coming in here, carrying some good form," he said after his round on Thursday.

"Obviously I took a lot from that round at Augusta, played well up at DC at the Wells Fargo, and played good in the practice rounds earlier this week.

"I think when your game's feeling like that it's a matter of going out there and really sticking to your gameplan, executing as well as you possibly can and just sort of staying in your own little world.

"I did that really well today. It was nice to get off to a good start and sort of keep it going."