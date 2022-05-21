Close menu

US PGA Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick in contention as Mito Pereira leads at Southern Hills

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick is aiming to win a first major title and become the first Englishman to win this event since Jim Barnes in 1919
US PGA Championship third-round leaderboard
-9 M Pereira (Chi); -6 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), W Zalatoris (US); -5 C Young (US); -4 A Ancer (Mex); -3 S Power (Ire)
Selected others: -2 B Watson (US), J Thomas (US); Level T Fleetwood (Eng), R McIlroy (NI); +2 J Rose (Eng); +12 T Woods (US)

Mito Pereira emerged with a three-shot lead at the US PGA Championship as England's Matt Fitzpatrick played his way into contention in round three.

Chile's Pereira is playing in just his second major and finished with a birdie to reach nine under par in Oklahoma.

Fitzpatrick, chasing a first major title, will play in Sunday's final group after a superb three-under 67 moved him joint second on six under.

He is level with Will Zalatoris, who led after round two but hit a 73.

Scoring conditions were tough on a chilly Saturday, with the majority of the field finding themselves heading in the wrong direction on golf's traditional moving day.

It was largely those who could hang on to what they had who fared better, bar a handful of well-constructed rounds from the likes of Fitzpatrick, Seamus Power of Ireland and American Cameron Young, who also shot 67s.

Young's round included an eagle at the par-four 17th to move him to five under par, one ahead of Mexican Abraham Ancer, who shot a level-par 70, while Power is at three under.

It sets up an intriguing final day with none of the top top six having won a major.

American Webb Simpson also defied the trend to post the low round of the day, a five-under 65, that hoisted him to one under.

Rory McIlroy is level par after toiling to a four-over 74 that included a double bogey and a triple bogey on two of the par three holes. It leaves him eight strokes adrift, while Tiger Woods also struggled, finishing the day at 12 over par after a nine-over 79 and the 15-time major champion withdrew.

Fitzpatrick quietly effective

Sheffield's Fitzpatrick can only boast one top-10 major finish in his career so far, with that coming on his debut at the Masters six years ago, but the 27-year-old will head out on Sunday in the final pairing after taming Southern Hills on Saturday.

The world number 17 began with successive bogeys but he pulled one shot back almost immediately, holing out from the sand at the fifth, and, after another bogey at seven, began to edge his way up the leaderboard with birdies at nine and the par-five 13th.

It was a day where fortunes turned quickly and Fitzpatrick's round went from being solid to spectacular as he closed with back-to-back birdies, the last celebrated with the fist pump of a man who knows he has a real chance to win a first major trophy.

"I am looking forward to [Sunday] whatever happens, I have played well for three rounds at least," said Fitzpatrick.

"I have had the experience of being in the lead before in Europe and a major is completely different. This is my first time ever being in proper contention so I am looking forward to trying to stay as level as possible."

Pereira finishes strongly after wobble

Mito Pereira
Mito Pereira is playing in just his second major, having missed the cut at the 2019 US Open

Zalatoris has four top-10 finishes in his first seven major starts and looked well placed to edge closer to a first win after setting the pace at the halfway stage, one clear of the field.

But the Texan, just like playing partner Pereira, is yet to win on the PGA Tour and the pressure seemed to tell on a calamitous front nine.

The 25-year-old struggled to get to grips with his putting stroke with four bogeys coming in his opening seven holes.

Pereira, who revealed he only had nine and a half hours' sleep on Friday night, rather than his average of 11, started the day in second but crashed in a birdie on the second to leapfrog Zalatoris and lead on nine under.

With Zalatoris' touch with the putter continuing to desert him, another birdie at the fifth meant Pereira - on only his second major start - had a four-shot lead by the time he approached the seventh tee.

But the 27-year-old from Santiago ran into his own problems around the turn, carding four bogeys and dropping more shots in a five-hole spell than he had all tournament.

The world number 100 showed resolve to wrestle back control with successive birdies on the 13th and 14th, while Zalatoris also rediscovered some composure to card a three-over 73, but Pereira put himself in pole position for a first major title by rolling in from 27 feet for his fifth birdie of the day on the final hole to card a 69.

It is the first time he has led after a round in any PGA Tour event and he becomes the first player to hold the outright 54-hole lead on their debut in this tournament since John Daly, who went on to win in 1991.

"If you play really good golf during the week, you're going to win - doesn't matter if it's your first time or your 10th time," said Pereira.

"I'm just going to try keep my head in the moment, try to enjoy it too as I'm in the final pairing of a major. If you would have told me this two or three years ago it'd be unreal."

McIlroy frustrated on day three

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy posted a four-over-par 74 on Saturday

McIlroy's recent major performances have been characterised by slow starts and strong finishes, but at Southern Hills he appeared to be doing the reverse by shooting a five-under 65 to lead after round one.

However, after a 71 in Friday's wind, the Northern Irishman began the day five off Zalatoris' pace.

He opened with a run of five pars but a double bogey on the par-three sixth, after finding the water with his tee shot, sparked a costly run.

The four-time major champion, who is looking to end his eight-year major drought, bogeyed the next after almost finding the water again and made it four strokes lost in three holes with another dropped shot on eight that pegged him back to level par.

McIlroy birdied the ninth but that proved a false dawn as the 33-year-old proceeded to drop three shots at the par-three 11th, leaking his tee shot left and then three-putting once he finally made it on to the green.

And then came a run that might just have kept his championship hopes alive.

McIlroy birdied the par-five 13th after reaching the green in two before sticking a superb tee shot to a couple of feet to also birdie the par-three 14th. He made it three birdies in four holes on the 16th.

However, a dropped shot on the last compounded a frustrating afternoon.

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 02:19

    Poor Tiger Woods. Pain wins this time around. You can't fault him for trying in spite of his countless operations and injuries. If he wishes to continue he's probably best off not practicing and saving himself for competition. Golf is the worst sport to play with back injuries. The writing is on the wall with his career. Mind says yes, body says no. When mind says no it's all over. #tigerlegend

  • Comment posted by taglialatelle, today at 02:17

    Golf is just very very hard. Rory however, can make it look so easy. Unfortunately his biggest weakness is his inability to turn a bad round into level par, like so many of the true greats. His life goals have changed and perhaps he’d be best served joining the Saudi league and collecting bigger paycheques. Just doesn’t have 4 solid major rounds in him anymore.

  • Comment posted by mags, today at 02:13

    The best golfer will win. 👍

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 02:12

    Fair play to Fitzpatrick. Good luck to him tomorrow.
    Even though he's on the same score as the sainted one, no mention at all of Tommy Fleetwood then?
    Also not entirely sure whether its a sore body or ego with Tiger tbh.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 02:15

      Bloomoon replied:
      Possibly a bit of both but for what it’s worth I’m going with body the most. History seems to show he doesn’t give in easy

  • Comment posted by Bloomoon, today at 02:09

    Top lad been my pick to win one soon with that putting stroke. Would be great to see him pick up the trophy and with Billy on the bag he has every chance of closing things out👍 #iseetheshot

  • Comment posted by Steve Porter, today at 02:02

    Why do many players' 1st - 3rd round scores differ from the official PGA scores? They even look wrong as they don't add up (after round 3) - par 70 - Pereira - 64-64-69 - would make him 13 under (he's 9 under PGA shows 68-64-69) - Zalatoris - 65-65-73 - would make him 7 under (he's 6 under PGA shows 66- 65-73) and so on - c'mon BBC - let's get it right for the final day.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 02:11

      Bloomoon replied:
      It’s shocking. They have McIlroy 71 71 74 even though their lead article after round 1 was all about his 65!

  • Comment posted by shouldabeen10, today at 01:57

    Can you please sort the leaderboard out. You've got the leader at 197 strokes, 13 under par. 2 64's and a 69. It's the same down the board and it's been like that all night.

    How can no one have noticed this?

  • Comment posted by Dave Mack, today at 01:45

    The anti Rory crowd will no doubt be on here on mass complaining about him getting too much attention while simultaneously giving him more, rather than praising Matt Fitzgerald for putting himself into a great position to win his first major. Ironic eh?!

    • Reply posted by Liam, today at 01:53

      Liam replied:
      Fitzpatrick*

  • Comment posted by TonyHK, today at 01:38

    BBC’s obsession with Rory needs to stop. At one stage earlier Mcllroy was mentioned in 6 golf page headlines, now down to 5. Sure he’s still a good golfer but there are now many ahead of him competing for the trophy. It’s a bit like focusing on Norwich in a Liverpool Man City Game

    • Reply posted by Champ20ns, today at 01:50

      Champ20ns replied:
      At least McIlroy has won something in the past.

      Norwich never have and never will win anything beyond the Championship title.

  • Comment posted by Valleybuoy, today at 01:26

    Good luck Fitzpatrick!

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 01:17

    So much for Rory McIlroy's amazing start.

