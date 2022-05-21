Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods has won four PGA Championship titles

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the US PGA Championship after struggling in the third round at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 15-time major winner had his third worst round in a major, a nine-over 79, that left him joint last on 12 over.

He also made five consecutive bogeys for the first time in a major since turning professional in 1996.

Woods only returned to competitive golf at the Masters in April, 14 months after a life-threatening car crash.

The severity of Woods' injuries saw him embark on a long road to recovery and initially raised questions over whether he would even be able to compete again at the highest level.

While he defied the odds to play and then make the cut at the Masters, his physical condition deteriorated on one of golf's most demanding terrains at the Augusta National, a situation that appeared to be repeated on Saturday.

The quick turnaround from his second round, where he looked to be in pain towards the finish, appeared to take its toll as Woods struggled in colder conditions.

He bogeyed the second, dropped three more shots on the par-three sixth and then made another six bogeys in seven holes to find himself 10 over for the day, before a birdie at 15 saw the American sign for a 79.

"I just didn't play well. I didn't hit the ball very well," said Woods. "I'm sore."

Woods has already indicated that he intends to play the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in July.

The 46-year-old won two of his three Opens at the historic Old Course, which he has described as his "favourite golf course in the world".