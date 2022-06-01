Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bart Bryant's victory at the 2013 Dick's Sporting Goods Open made him the senior tour's 1,000th winner

Three-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant, who climbed as high as 22 in the world rankings in 2005, has died in a car accident at the age of 59.

The American claimed his first title at the Valero Texas Open in 2004.

Bryant won at the Memorial Tournament the following year and defeated Tiger Woods by six strokes at the Tour Championship.

His best finish in a major was a tie for 23rd at The Open Championship at St Andrews in Scotland in 2005.

"Bart will be dearly missed," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."