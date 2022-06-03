Last updated on .From the section Golf

Darren Clarke has won three tournaments on the PGA Champions Tour

Former Open champion Darren Clarke has rejected an offer to broadcast on the LIV Golf Invitational Series because of the threat of disciplinary action.

Clarke plays on the PGA Champions Tour and was informed that his involvement in the big-money Saudi-funded series would be a breach of its regulations.

"It was very, very generous offer," said the 53-year-old.

"I really enjoy my time on the Champions Tour and didn't want to jeopardise it."

The PGA Tour announced on Wednesday that it will will sanction players who compete in next week's $25m LIV Golf Invitational.

Major winners Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell are among 42 players confirmed so far for the first of eight events.

Clarke was not asked to play in the series but instead was offered a three-year contract to become a colour commentator on broadcast coverage.

PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady contacted the Northern Irishman on Tuesday to inform him that he would be subject to disciplinary actions if he participated.

"It was very tempting, because the offer was so good - if I said yes, I'd almost be ready to retire from professional golf," Clarke told SI.com/Morning Read.

"It was a very difficult scenario. There was a conversation with my wife Alison and close friends, but ultimately this is where I want to be for now."