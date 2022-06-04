Last updated on .From the section Golf

Na has has five victories on the PGA Tour, his most recent coming at last year's Sony Open in Hawaii

American world number 33 Kevin Na says he resigned from the PGA Tour to avoid punishment for playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Na, 38, joins former world number one Dustin Johnson and European Ryder Cup stars such as Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood in the field for the series' opening event in Britain next week.

Na wrote on Twitter that he wanted the "freedom to play wherever I want".

"This has not been an easy decision and not one taken lightly," he added.

"If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.

"I hope the current policies change and I'll be able to play on the PGA Tour again."

Next week's Centurion Club tournament is the first of eight scheduled LIV events - there are also five in the US, one in Saudi Arabia and one in Thailand - with a total prize fund of $255m (£202m). The first seven are worth $25m, with $50m up for grabs in the final team competition.

After rejecting requests for waivers to take part, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday that it would punish members who played in the series.

Sergio Garcia and Richard Bland are among the other 42 confirmed players for the LIV Series opener.

Two-time major champion Greg Norman is leading the breakaway event and has promised that the LIV Series will "defend, reimburse and represent" players against any legal claims related to their participation.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is one of those to have come out against the series, saying there is a "morality" in not taking up offers from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which is bankrolling the initiative.

Amnesty International, in criticising sporting organisations for accepting Saudi Arabian investment, has pointed to the country's poor treatment of women, its use of the death penalty and its hostility to LGBTQ+ rights.

The PIF's chairman is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the son of Saudi Arabia's king. The crown prince has been accused of ordering the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist who was critical of the Saudi government.