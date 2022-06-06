Close menu

LIV Golf Invitational: Centurion Club to host event that threatens to blow apart elite men's golf

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments44

Ian Poulter
Ian Poulter donned a postbox outfit after helping Europe beat the US in the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris

Ian Poulter wept as he hugged his son Luke on the 18th green at Le Golf National.

The Englishman had just completed victory over Dustin Johnson to take Europe to within a point of what was now inevitable Ryder Cup success over the United States.

"That's why you practice so hard son," Poulter whispered into the youngster's ear as they embraced on that putting surface - for glorious moments like that one nearly four years ago.

It seems a distant memory now.

There are millions more reasons to hone your game to a world class status and this week Poulter puts at risk the chance of ever again enjoying the unique sporting glory that makes the Ryder Cup the most popular golf event on the planet.

It is a match where not a penny is exchanged. It is about the winning, losing and taking part. It is top level sport in its purest form.

Instead the man they call Mr Ryder Cup - The Postman who always delivers for his continent - is one of those on the receiving end. And he has said yes to an offer that in monetary terms is too good to refuse.

This week the 46-year-old returns to his native Hertfordshire, in defiance of the established tours where he has plied his trade with distinction for two and half decades, with a swollen back pocket brimful of Saudi Arabian cash.

He is one of 48 players who will compete at the Centurion Club, 30 miles north of London, in the opening tournament in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, a project fronted by former world number one Greg Norman.

It threatens to blow apart elite level men's professional golf.

He joins fellow Ryder Cup heroes such as Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer - the German who so thrillingly capped the "Miracle at Medinah 10 years ago.

Forget the glory - although we never will. Now it is all about the money and there is loads of it to go round.

Ironically Johnson, the man Poulter beat in France, is the headline act, for a reported signing on fee of $150m (£119m). That's before competing in the first of eight $25m events that offer a first prize of $4m and last place money worth $120,000.

This is a big money power struggle where Saudi Arabian riches afforded by the Kingdom's vast Public Investment Fund (PIF) are aimed at blowing up the status quo and rewriting golf's future.

And before we get too romantic regarding the comparative innocence and sporting purity of the Ryder Cup, we should also remember that professional golf, in its essence, has always been about financial rewards.

The very first money matches of the 19th century, big betting affairs, led into the establishment of tournaments that paid prize money.

They evolved into formalised circuits that led to the setting up in 1968 of the PGA Tour and that itself was a breakaway from America's Professional Golfers Association.

For decades this preeminent tour seemed an untouchable force, keeping the less lucrative European Tour in its place and fighting off Norman's first attempt to institute a World Tour in the mid 1990s.

But now the Australian is back and with an extremely well-financed vengeance. Both the PGA Tour and DP World Tours refused their players wavers to allow them to compete in Norman's series.

Poulter and co are liable to sanction, possible bans and fines, for taking part - although none are likely to be known until the players tee it up on Thursday. Future Ryder Cup roles are in jeopardy for some of the true legends of the biennial match.

It is a contest that particularly helps sustain the DP World Tour - formerly known as the European Tour - and while its future is not in any doubt, the characters who have been at its heart may be missing.

More immediately the LIV impact is being felt in the US. Kevin Na, the 37-year-old American, has resigned from the PGA Tour to effectively take himself out of scope for potential punishment for joining the LIV project.

Some scoff that he is a relative non-entity with a reputation for slow play and is no loss. But that ignores the significance of his unprecedented move.

A player who has banked more than $37m in prize money has now turned his back on what was the most lucrative circuit in professional golf.

The PGA Tour, like most golf bodies, does not do frantic but there is no doubt they are busy drawing up their next moves knowing that expensive litigation seems inevitable and that their opponents have extraordinarily deep pockets.

Their European counterparts are bound by a formal strategic alliance and the jury is out as to whether that is a source of strength or leaves them relatively powerless, hamstrung and beholden to their American partners.

There is some disquiet among rank and file players on the European circuit, concerned at limited playing opportunities through the summer months.

"Players aren't happy at all," a DP World player told me last week. "We are being sold down the river."

He pointed to a diminishing number of lucrative Rolex Series events and that next month's Scottish Open is now jointly sanctioned with the PGA Tour, severely limiting the number of home players able to take part.

Then there is the moral dimension of the LIV series. Few players have spoken out against Saudi Arabian funding, but it is a regime accused of sportswashing a Kingdom heavily criticised for its record on human rights.

Whataboutery has become increasingly prevalent. What about Europe's tie-in with DP World, historic links with the Middle East and the PGA Tour's business dealings with China?

What about Saudi Arabia's incursions into other sports such as Formula One, its ownership of Newcastle United and staging huge boxing events?

The difference here is that they have not sought to shake up those sports in quite the way they are trying to do with golf. This is an existential threat to the status quo.

LIV are ripping up the way that the professional game is played. Fifty-four (LIV in Roman numerals) rather than 72 holes, a simultaneous 'shotgun' start to reduce the TV viewing window to more manageable proportions and a team element.

This, they claim, will lead to team franchises - Indian Premier League style - an influx of money and for Saudi Arabia, ultimately, a return on their massive near £2bn investment. Norman says he will have a 14-tournament super league up and running by 2024.

If they have been able to turn Johnson's head fewer than three months after the former Masters and US Open winner emphatically pledged allegiance to the PGA Tour, who else might follow?

At the moment the LIV cast list is populated with fading stars nearing the end of their careers, Richard Bland as well as those former Ryder Cup stalwarts, and younger hopefuls looking for financial security.

But what happens to the likes of Oli Fisher, Sam Horsfield and Laurie Canter if bigger names are finally attracted? Yes, they've had a decent payday but will they have anywhere to play thereafter? Maybe the Asian Tour which is now backed by LIV and held its first event outside the continent at Slaley Hall in Northumberland last weekend - which is another headache for DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley.

Another big unknown right now is if the fans have bought into the new event. Three-day ground passes have sold out, according to the LIV website. Over the weekend Westwood and Bland both tweeted out promotional codes offering free day tickets to the first 100 who signed up. As of Monday lunchtime, the codes were still working.

These are tumultuous times, unforeseeable when Poulter so emotionally embraced his son and basked in the unadulterated joy of pure sporting success in 2018.

By contrast it is difficult to see where the glory lies in this week's event near Hemel Hempstead. The organisers insist it is in London for global impact, the sort of marketing distortion that goes with business in its purest form.

Yes, money has always been the prime driver in the professional game. But, make no mistake, golf has never quite had a week like the one upon which it is currently embarking, never mind the fallout to come.

Comments

Join the conversation

47 comments

  • Comment posted by Robbo, today at 12:45

    This is just protectionism from the established tours - and this only happens because the administrators and hangers on are taking too big a slice of the pie.

    I wonder how much they are paying their friends in the media to talk down LIV, Norman and anyone who plays in it.

  • Comment posted by Robbo, today at 12:44

    The US, UK and EU have sold billions of pounds of arms and other goods to Saudi - so the hypocrisy of moaning about a golf tour funded by a Saudi business is stunning.

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 12:44

    The only way to respond to this is for nobody to go and watch, not even watch on the TV (I assume they have a TV deal). In an ideal world the press would ignore it as well, but that won't happen sadly.

  • Comment posted by dman, today at 12:43

    You can talk about sports washing, however, if you look down the list of sponsors for the tours and who backs them there are always some unethical dealings going on. The PGA are just worried about their monopoly. Yes, its about money, hence why the PGA set up in the first place.

  • Comment posted by P Wardle, today at 12:43

    My daughter Bel turned pro last September after a stellar amateur career including English Women’s Strokeplay Champion twice.Portuguese Ladies Champion and representing England , GB &I and Europe.Little chance of making any money on Womens Tours initially and the cost of playing is same for her as any of the men.$150m is simply disgusting while my daughter has 2 jobs just to finance her ambitions

  • Comment posted by adrian mansfield, today at 12:43

    I really don't know why the European Tour hasn't jumped on this and teamed up up with LIV - Zero top players play week in week out in Europe. Most Ryder Cup European players are now based in US full time. European tour is dying and this could bring it back - Stop fighting it and partner... Oh and talk of human rights is rich when China has a worse record and has WGC event and hosted Olympics.

  • Comment posted by Moustachio, today at 12:43

    This is basically going to end up being a very well paid Seniors Tour.

  • Comment posted by Alan Citos, today at 12:42

    The PGA & European tour are already in bed with agents and sponsors that have shady backgrounds. For them to try and play the morality card is ironic. Ultimately money is the driver for all pro sports. Eventually the LIV tour will attract all the best talent and become the best product. Much like the PDC did to the BDO in the darts world golf is in for an interesting decade.

  • Comment posted by Robbo, today at 12:42

    People have been quitting the European Tour for years to play in more lucrative events - now they are quitting that tour because there is one that pays more.

    The clue is in the name - professional - it means you play for money.

  • Comment posted by L Mitchell, today at 12:42

    Of course its greed but $150m signing on fee, wow.
    For the likes of Bland its offering potential mega money for a fairly average journeyman golfer coincidentally which is what McDowell has become.
    Poulter and Westwood nearing the end of their careers its one final huge pay out (not that I suspect they need it).
    Of course the whole thing stinks but maybe the PGA and R&A have been too complacent?

  • Comment posted by ginkey, today at 12:41

    It’s all about the money.
    Look at the base 30 years ago where football came from and compare it to where golf came from.
    £120m to commit to a few rounds of golf, sign me up buttercup.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 12:40

    Millionaires with no morals. I hope the PGA tours, the majors, the broadcasters and the sponsors all turn their backs on them.

  • Comment posted by porkies, today at 12:40

    All of the commentators on Sky Sports, at both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour events, have been going on about how detrimental all of this is. Lots of interviews with current and former players, lots of negative opinions.

    And despite all of this, Sky Sports are advertising the LIV event at Centurion.

    You can talk negatively about it all you want. But don't advertise it at the same time.

  • Comment posted by Jubert, today at 12:39

    I really don’t like this but struggle to criticise players who have such riches offered - most of us would probably cash in ? I can only think that expulsion from existing tours (and thus the majors) and also future Ryder Cup involvement might stem the flow of top players. But the stakes of such moves are high - not only possible legal challenges but also accceleration of the LIV machine ?

  • Comment posted by Dave Mack, today at 12:39

    There are two separate issues here. Sports washing and the global power of the US centric PGA. I'd love to see a truly world tour with events played more proportionally outside the US but first you have to break the PGA's strangle hold on the worlds best players.

  • Comment posted by bobhearsawho, today at 12:39

    I'm no fan of the new tour, and no fan of sportswashing in general (been a lifelong Man City fan so I'm well-acquainted with such qualms), but Carter's recent talk of "glory vs money" is just propaganda. Golf lost its soul years ago when it was monopolised behind paywalls, meaning millions could no longer share in the glory. Now those behind that travesty are worried their gravy train might crash.

  • Comment posted by BosBrit, today at 12:38

    The likes of GMac and Westwood won’t get paid or retained if other younger, better players come over. They just threw away 10-15 years of grazing and earning good money on the senior tours, even outside of a few more years on the regular tour.

  • Comment posted by Robbo, today at 12:38

    So the establishments way to deal with people who play in a competition backed by a company based in a country with a poor human rights - is to breach their human rights! The irony is deafening.

  • Comment posted by RSO, today at 12:38

    Who is televising it

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 12:38

    What's the average age of the field?
    Poulter 46, Westwood 49, Garcia & McDowell 42. Plenty in their late 30s too.

    It's essentially a tournament for a lot of players to have a big pay-off at the end of their careers. Don't exactly blame them

    • Reply posted by Dave Mack, today at 12:45

      Dave Mack replied:
      And they may well be looked on as "trail blazers" in the future if they break the PGA's monopoly.

