Last updated on .From the section Golf

Johnson revealed his decision to quit the PGA Tour at a press conference at Centurion Club on Tuesday

Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson has resigned his membership of the PGA Tour in order to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The former world number one will play all eight events of the fledgling $255m (£200m) series, which starts on Thursday at Centurion Club, London.

Johnson, 37, joined the PGA Tour in 2007 and has won $74m in his career.

"I don't want to play for the rest of my life, this gives me an opportunity to do what I want to do," he said.

In quitting the PGA Tour, the 2020 Masters champion - who is reportedly receiving $150m in appearance fees to play in the series - is giving up his opportunity to feature in the Ryder Cup.

He has been on the winning side in two of his five appearances in the biennial competition against Europe, including winning all five of his matches at last year's record victory at Whistling Straits in Michigan.

"The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and has meant a lot to me, but ultimately I decided this was best for me and my family," he said..

"All things are subject to change and hopefully at some point it will change and I will get a chance to do that again."

Johnson's decision represents a significant u-turn by the 2016 US Open champion after he said in February he was committed to the PGA Tour.

When asked what had changed in such a short space of time, he simply replied: "I thought it was best for me and my family. I resign my membership of the PGA Tour."

It has also been reported that Spain's Sergio Garcia, who is also in the 48-man field for the event on the outskirts of London this week, has resigned his membership of the American-based circuit.

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson will also compete in what will be his first appearance following a four-month break from the game.

The American has not played since controversial comments about the Saudi-funded events were published by his biographer in February.

More to follow.