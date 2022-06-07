The American has not played since controversial comments about the Saudi Arabian-funded events were published by his biographer in February

Phil Mickelson refused to deny that he has been banned by the PGA Tour on the eve of playing in the inaugural $25m Saudi-funded LIV Golf event.

The six-time major winner, who admitted in February he made "reckless" comments about Saudi Arabia's regime, is ending a four-month self-imposed exile.

"I'm learning lessons," said Mickelson who is a lifetime member of the tour.

"I would be speaking on a PGA Tour matter publicly, which I choose not to do at this time."

He added: "I've enjoyed my time on the PGA Tour and I have strong opinions on what could and should be done a lot better, but I will make an effort to keep those conversations behind closed doors.

"I don't want to give up [my lifetime membership of the PGA Tour] but I don't know what's going to happen."

The 51-year-old American also refused to be drawn on the reported $200m signing-on fee he has been given to appear in the LIV Golf events, of which this week's at Centurion Club, near London is the first of eight in 2022, saying "contract agreements should remain private".

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is bankrolling the LIV Golf Invitational Series to the tune of $255m (£200m) in prize money. It is fronted by former world number one Greg Norman, who intends to turn it into a 14-event league by 2024, backed by a further £1.6bn of PIF money.

However, two-time major champion Norman, 67, was criticised last month when he said "we've all made mistakes" after being asked about Saudi Arabia's human rights record while promoting the series.

Mickelson lost multiple sponsors and saw his reputation tarnished after he criticised the Saudi regime, yet sought to use involvement with the series to gain leverage over the PGA Tour.

He subsequently missed the Masters for the first time in 28 years as well as last month's US PGA Championship, where he would have been defending champion.

However, he said he intends to play in next week's US Open and the United States Golf Association, which runs the major, has said it will not stop those competing in the LIV event from playing at Brookline, Massachusetts.

Mickelson was asked if he had any qualms about playing in the LIV Golf event given where the funding is coming from, to which he replied: "I don't condone the human rights violations."

Referring to the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, he added: "I'm aware of Jamal Khashoggi and I think it's terrible."

How will the LIV Golf series run?

The $25m (£20m) purse on offer this week is the most lucrative ever played for on British soil, with $4m going to the winner of this first of eight events to be played in 2022.

This initial invitational series will feature six more tournaments of this nature - four in the United States, one in Thailand and one in Saudi Arabia - each having the same $25m prize fund, meaning every leg of the series is more lucrative than the richest tournament on the PGA Tour.

The events will feature a team and individual competition, with 12 captains selecting three players in a draft-style format. Each day, the teams of four will tee off at the same time on different holes in what is termed a 'shotgun start'.

Each event's individual winner will take home $4m - by way of comparison, the PGA Tour's flagship event, the Players Championship, earned Cameron Smith $3.6m for his victory in March, while Collin Morikawa won $2m for his Open Championship victory in 2021.

The eighth and final event, at Trump National Doral in Miami in October, will be a $50m 'Team Championship' matchplay knockout tournament featuring 12 teams. The winning team will receive $16m, with each of the four players earning a 25% cut.