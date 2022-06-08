Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ian Poulter played a practice round with fellow Ryder Cup star Sergio Garcia at the LIV Golf tournament on Wednesday

Ian Poulter is hoping his decision to play in this week's inaugural Saudi-funded LIV Golf event will not harm his Ryder Cup ambitions.

England's Poulter, 46, has played in seven editions of the biennial match against the United States, winning five, and has been touted as a captain.

The Europe-based DP World Tour has threatened to ban players who take part in the new $250m (£200m) series.

When asked if that had come into his thinking, Poulter replied: "Of course."

However, he added: "It's an unknown risk. We don't know how the DP World Tour are going to view it.

"I'm as interested as you are to see how it plays out. I'd like to think it wouldn't [put my Ryder Cup career in jeopardy] given all the golf I've played around the world, on different tours. I don't see why this should be any different."

Fellow Ryder Cup veteran Lee Westwood, like Poulter, is a member of both the DP World and PGA Tours. Both tours have threatened to ban players who compete in the LIV Golf events.

"I'm not sure about the playing days, I'm 50 next April, [but the] captaincy could be in jeopardy," conceded Westwood, who has played in a joint record 11 Ryder Cups.

European players must be members of the DP World Tour to be eligible to play in the Ryder Cup.

The situation is the same in the US. PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh said last year: "If someone wants to play on a Ryder Cup for the US, they're going to need to be a member of the PGA of America, and they get that membership through being a member of the [PGA] Tour."

Dustin Johnson appears to have therefore ruled himself out of playing in the 2023 edition, which is being held in Rome, after he announced on Tuesday that he had quit the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf.

The first of eight LIV Golf Invitational events is being held at Centurion Club, near London this week. The three-day 54-hole event has a $25m prize fund, with $4m for the winner.