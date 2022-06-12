Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy defended the PGA Tour after a controversial week for golf

Canadian Open final-round leaderboard -19 R McIlroy (NI), -17 T Finau (US); -15 J Thomas (US); -14 S Burns (US), J Rose (Eng) Selected: -10 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -9 S Lowry (Ire)

Rory McIlroy claimed his first win of the year as he defended his Canadian Open title with a two-stroke victory from Tony Finau.

The 33-year-old Northern Irishman shot an eight-under round of 62 to finish on 19 under par.

McIlroy's first win since October comes four days before the US Open starts.

England's Justin Rose finished five shots behind McIlroy in joint fourth after a bogey at the last when needing a birdie for a record-equalling 58.

"This is a day I'll remember for a long, long time. It's my 21st PGA Tour win," said McIlroy to a backdrop of raucous cheers.

"I think after Covid and everything, I just needed a complete reset and sort of rededicated myself to the game a little bit and realised what made me happy, and this makes me happy."

McIlroy had shared the overnight lead on 11 under at St George's Golf & Country Club in Toronto alongside American Finau.

He had two bogeys on the back nine as Justin Thomas threatened to challenge, but a total of 10 birdies was enough to secure his first victory since the CJ Cup and a timely one ahead of the US Open at Brookline.

'It's the best tour in the world' - McIlroy

McIlroy played in the PGA Tour event, which he won when last held in 2019, while a number of his colleagues competed at the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational this week.

The PGA Tour has suspended all of its members who played in the tournament near London, a move that was backed by McIlroy.

"It's incredible, playing with Tony and JT today - two of the top players in the world, all of us playing the way we did. I think the worst score in the group was six under par," he told Sky Sports.

"It was pretty entertaining being part of it - the crowd, the calibre of play, everything about today was first class, which this tour is.

"It's the best tour in the world with the best talent. It feels really good to go out there and beat someone like JT, who is one of the best players I have ever played with."