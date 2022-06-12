Last updated on .From the section Golf

Sweden's Linn Grant made history with a nine-shot victory in the Scandinavian Mixed to become the first female winner on the DP World Tour.

The 22-year-old was two shots clear of Australia's Jason Scrivener overnight and extended her lead with a thrilling eight-under 64 during the final round.

That saw Grant finish on 24 under par, well clear of compatriot Henrik Stenson and Scotland's Marc Warren.

The mixed event in Halmstad is hosted by Stenson and Annika Sorenstam.

Grant was born just down the Swedish coast in Helsingborg, where her grandfather James Grant, also a professional golfer, emigrated from Scotland.

"It's huge having the crowds here and my family by my side," she told Sky Sports. "It's crazy.

"I'm just proud of myself and really happy. I just hope people recognise women's golf, with more sponsors, and this pumps up the women's game a little bit more."

The event has been on the men's European Tour, currently known as the DP World Tour for sponsorships reasons, since 1991.

It became co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour in 2020 and rebranded the Scandinavian Mixed, with both male and female golfers competing, with Jonathan Caldwell winning the first edition in 2021.

Asked if she particularly wanted to beat the men in the field, Grant said: "For sure. It's a nice feeling and the whole weekend it just felt like it was the girls against the guys and whoever picks up that trophy represents the field."

Grant fired in 26 birdies and an eagle on the way to her sixth win on the LET and South Africa's Sunshine Ladies Tour - all coming this year.

Of her boyfriend Pontus Samuelsson, a fellow golfer who caddied for her, Grant added: "He's been amazing, keeping me calm and doing everything right."

Sorenstam, a 10-time women's major winner, told Sky Sports: "What a performance. I'm so happy for Linn, running away from the field.

"This shows that we can play against each other in a fair competition. I hope people see the quality of women's golf."