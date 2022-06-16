Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy enjoyed a strong start to his US Open campaign

Rory McIlroy made a strong start to the US Open to join unheralded Englishman Callum Tarren, Sweden's David Lingmerth and American Joel Dahmen in the lead.

Four-time major winner McIlroy bogeyed the last to end in a four-way tie for the clubhouse lead on three under at Brookline Country Club, near Boston.

Last year's winner Jon Rahm shot a battling 69 and is one under along with Open champion Collin Morikawa.

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are among the later starters in round one.

Both players have been suspended by the PGA Tour for joining the new LIV Golf series, although the United States Golf Association, which runs the US Open, has allowed them to compete this week.

Benign conditions at Brookline Country Club just outside Boston saw 16 of the early wave finish under par, but the rough looked typically tough, and the wind was just starting to get up as the afternoon players headed out.

McIlroy arrived in Massachusetts full of confidence after winning a second successive Canadian Open on the PGA Tour on Sunday, and maintained his form with a solid round.

The Northern Irishman was leading on four under after 17 holes but missed the ninth green, his final hole of the day, and failed to get up-and-down from greenside rough to save his par.

It still represents a second consecutive strong start in a major for McIlroy, who shot 65 in the first round to lead the US PGA Championship last month before finishing eighth behind winner Justin Thomas.

"I'm feeling comfortable with my game," the 33-year-old told Sky Sports. "Mentally I'm in a good place, which I think I showed out there with some of the par saves I made."

Darlington's Tarren makes surprise start

One of the first players to finish was Tarren, who surprised everyone with a fine back nine propelling him to a 67.

Starting on the 10th hole, he played his first nine holes in one over par but birdied the first, fifth and seventh before an eagle on the eighth sent him out in front.

Tarren, who is 445th in world rankings, is playing his first season on the PGA Tour and appearing in just his second US Open after also playing at Pebble Beach in 2019.

Englishman Callum Tarren is on his first season on the PGA Tour

The Darlington golfer qualified at Rattlesnake Point GC in Ontario, Canada, to take his place in the 156-strong field in Boston.

After also playing the Canadian Open, his clubs failed to make the same flight down to Massachusetts but finally arrived just before the event, which Tarren says he is fully enjoying.

"Every hole gets your attention. I'm loving being here this week," said Tarren

"I'm excited with that start and let's see what we can do with the rest of the week."

Patience pays off for defending champion Rahm

Spain's Rahm had to stay patient in an eventful first round that had a little bit of everything and almost got away from him after a fine start.

Rahm had three birdies in four holes on the front nine but struggled on the back nine and when one of several wayward iron shots cost him a bogey on 15 his frustration was evident.

Jon Rahm had a mixed first round at the US Open

However, the 27-year-old, who triumphed at Torrey Pines 12 months ago, kept his focus over the last two holes and dropped in a 21-foot birdie putt on the 18th to ensure he finished under par.

"That birdie on 18 was always going to change the energy of the round," said Rahm. "I played really well the first seven holes, then when the wind picked up on the back nine I struggled a bit.

"To make that birdie on 18 was pleasing because I hit a lot of bad iron shots the last 10 holes."