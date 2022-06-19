Close menu

US Open 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick wins first major at Brookline Country Club

Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick wins his first major at the US Open

England's Matt Fitzpatrick superbly held off the world's best to claim his first major title with a one-shot US Open victory at Brookline Country Club.

Fitzpatrick shot a two-under 68 to finish on six under and pip playing partner Will Zalatoris (69) after a gripping head-to-head battle in the final pairing went to the final hole.

World number one Scottie Scheffler shot 67 to end joint second with Zalatoris.

Rory McIlroy carded a one-under 69 to finish joint fifth on two under par.

Both Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris went close at the US PGA Championship last month and despite neither of them having won on the PGA Tour, they did not flinch during a titanic struggle that saw them exchange the lead several times through a tense day.

Fitzpatrick also started in the final group at Southern Hills at the last major, but looked a different golfer this time around as he became just the fourth Englishman in the past 100 years to win the US Open.

Sheffield-born Fitzpatrick also won the US Amateur title at Brookline back in 2013 and joins Jack Nicklaus as the only two men to win both that and the US Open at the same venue.

The 27-year-old is also the first non-American to win both titles.

It was more major agony for American Zalatoris though, who finished as runner-up for the second major in a row after losing to Justin Thomas in a play-off at the US PGA Championship.

Fitzpatrick holds his nerve on day of twists and turns

Masters champion Scheffler powered into the lead early on with four birdies in his first six holes as he looked to become just the sixth man to win the Masters and US Open in the same year, and only the second man after Tiger Woods to win this major while sitting top of the world rankings.

Fitzpatrick answered with birdies on the third and fifth while a nervy looking Zalatoris had two bogeys to slip four shots behind the leading duo.

Two stunning irons shots led to successive birdies on the sixth and seventh holes to spark 25-year-old Zalatoris into life, and when Scheffler hit trouble around the turn and Fitzpatrick missed two short putts, all of a sudden it was Zalatoris who led by two.

A huge turning point came on the 13th when Fitzpatrick holed a 48-foot birdie putt to tie Zalatoris, who made a clutch par save from 12 feet.

Scheffler was always lurking, but the final pair looked determined that one of them would win and become the 14th first-time major winner to lift the US Open trophy in 18 years - it was just a case of who would land that knockout blow.

On the 15th, Fitzpatrick made a birdie and Zalatoris a bogey to move two clear, but the American cut that advantage in half with a birdie on 17 after yet another laser of an iron shot.

More drama came on the final hole. Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot into a fairway bunker but, in scenes reminiscent of Sandy Lyle at the 1988 Masters, launched a high cut at the green, the ball landing 15 feet over the flag and spinning a couple of feet closer.

A two-putt par left the door slightly ajar with Zalatoris needing a birdie to force a play-off.

You would not have bet against extra holes given all three previous US Opens held at Brookline have been decided by play-offs. But Zalatoris' effort slid agonisingly wide and as he slumped to his knees, Fitzpatrick and his caddie Billy Foster embraced.

Comments

Join the conversation

193 comments

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, at 23:51 19 Jun

    Congratulations to Matt Fitzpatrick, what a talent and nerves of steel. This has to be one of the most exciting final days at a major in recent history.

    • Reply posted by sillybilly, today at 00:16

      sillybilly replied:
      Great to see new generation of players - forget about the has beens playing LIV £€$ Golf. This is what it’s about and Matt has a touch of Faldo about him - no weakness in his game and his nerves really held up out there - very pleased for him and for Billy of course 😎

  • Comment posted by Cicatrix, at 23:56 19 Jun

    Matt Fitzpatrick - What a performance!!

    A worthy US Open Champion.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Can see him doing well at St Andrews as he has not got the pressure anymore of being one of the best players never to win a major. When Padraig Harrington won his first major he went on to win the next so Matt can do the same

  • Comment posted by Chip, today at 00:00

    So glad that Billy Foster won a major. Fitzpatrick played solid. Also happy the winner wasn't 30 under par. Proper test of golf.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:24

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So emotional watching him after seeing Matt win

  • Comment posted by gunneronthebattlements, at 23:52 19 Jun

    Well done Matt. Fully deserved.
    Will Zalatoris - second at three majors now. Only a matter of time.

    • Reply posted by SD1700852, today at 00:06

      SD1700852 replied:
      Surely, although I feel Matt's experience in winning European Tour events helped him here (Zalatoris has yet to win on either main tour).

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 00:09

    Great win for Matt - well done. Let’s hope some of the idiots on here can just stick to congratulating him rather that having a cheap shot at Rory or others

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:35

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Good to see Rory congatulate Matt on the green. But the Rory haters wont mention that

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, at 23:53 19 Jun

    I thought that last Zalatoris putt was in but what a win for Fitzpatrick. Great tournament on a testing course. LIV can never live up to that

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:34

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The LIV majors will be have to be called by different names. I can see the Liv Masters and the LivPGA also dont forget the LivOpen and LivOpen Championship

  • Comment posted by Obi One Kenobi Nil, at 23:57 19 Jun

    One of the best Sundays I’ve seen at a major for a long time. Congratulations Matt you did yourself and your country proud.

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 00:36

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      Not up to LIV standards but more than decent for a PGA tour event.

  • Comment posted by MalR, today at 00:29

    Did the Rory haters notice that, although he knew he hadn't won, and he could have just jumped into his private jet and flown out of there, instead he chose to stay and see if Matt won, and when he did, Rory was there to embrace him. True class as a man.

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 00:38

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      Anything to keep himself in the limelight is more likely.

  • Comment posted by Saints, at 23:54 19 Jun

    Iconic shot on the 18th!!!! Amazing skills and mental strength Matty Fitzpatrick!!

    • Reply posted by Saints, today at 00:07

      Saints replied:
      Certainly is a new iconic shot, amazing cajones!!!

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 00:08

    Brilliant, well done Matt, good top 5 from Rory too, not many LIV golfers on the leader board this week either 👏👏👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Cant see Matsuyama joining the Liv tour

  • Comment posted by Raheem Sterling, at 23:59 19 Jun

    That bunker shot on the 18th is reminiscent of Sandy Lyle at The Masters 1988. Will be talked about for years to come. Well done Matt!

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 00:41

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      Lyle's was much easier and he still had to rely on a helping hand from the slope.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 00:15

    Hugely deserved. A lovely, humble young man. No histrionics. Just gets on with it. Delighted for Billy Foster too. ⛳️ 👏 👏

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Twenty years ago. Billy Foster was caddie to Thomas Bjorn when he could not get out of the bunker at the Open Championship so to finally win one now must be really satisfying

  • Comment posted by skyecamanachd, today at 00:13

    Well done Matt Fitzpatrick and delighted for Billy Foster, one time caddy to Seve

    • Reply posted by slotsyboy, today at 00:34

      slotsyboy replied:
      Really?

  • Comment posted by CB0683, today at 00:09

    Just brilliant, that bunker shot on the 18th is one of the best shots I have seen! Magnificent stuff!

  • Comment posted by SD1700852, today at 00:04

    Massive well done to Fitzy. Met him at Wentworth last year and he was lovely, so pleased to see him finally get one of the big 4. Don't think this will be his last one too

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      St Andrews will suit his game and also he has played their quite a few times when competing in the Alfred Links Championship

  • Comment posted by Kazpaul, today at 00:13

    Well done young man. Well done indeed

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 00:05

    Fantastic… brilliant Matt… simply BRILLIANT !!

  • Comment posted by farmerthorne, at 23:57 19 Jun

    Fantastic Tournament, always great to see a Brit win a major!

    Kudos too to Zalatoris, fantastic comeback after his PGA heartbreak last month!

    • Reply posted by BorisJohnsonWhatABabe, today at 00:46

      BorisJohnsonWhatABabe replied:
      Indeed, but he's English and they are all proud

  • Comment posted by David Lodge, at 23:53 19 Jun

    Sheffield steel in his veins!

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 00:15

    Happy Father’s Day Dad! I’ve just won the US Open. What a joy for his family. Congrats to the Fitzpatricks.

