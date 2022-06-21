Last updated on .From the section Golf

Minjee Lee and Jennifer Kupcho - the winners of the year's opening two majors - will be part of a stellar Scottish Women's Open field in July

Minjee Lee is driven by sibling rivalry in the upcoming Women's Scottish Open, where she will be joined by fellow 2022 major champion Jennifer Kupcho.

Australia's Lee, who won the US Women's Open this month for her second major title, wants to match the achievement of her brother Min Woo, last year's men's Scottish Open champion.

"It was a huge win for him," said the world number three.

"It definitely gives me a little extra incentive to win so we have one each."

Lee and Kupcho are among 17 major winners in the 144-women field at the event from July 28-31 on the revamped Dundonald Links, which hosts for the first time since 2017.

While Lee's five previous visits have yielded three top-10 finishes, including second place in 2018, Kupcho aims to make her first Scottish Open cut at the third attempt.

"This has already been such a special year for me winning my first major championship and I will definitely be leaning on that experience to give me the extra boost of confidence that the tough Scottish coastal courses demand," said the American.

Spectators return to the event after a two-year absence because of Covid-19, with America's Ryann O'Toole having taken the title last year at Dumbarnie Links.