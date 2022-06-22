World number seven Cameron Smith was added to the field on Wednesday

Nine of the world's top 10 ranked golfers will play the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in July, as the event confirmed its star-studded line-up.

World number seven Cameron Smith has joined the field alongside Olympic champion Xander Schauffele for the two-day competition that will be played less than two weeks before the start of the Open Championship.

Of the top 10, only Norwegian Victor Hovland will not be in attendance at the event hosted by Irish racehorse owner McManus.

Having missed the US Open, Tiger Woods is set to feature in County Limerick as part of his preparations for the 150th Open at St Andrews, with all four reigning major champions also on show.

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Leona Maguire are among a host of home favourites - the professionals will compete in a 36-hole stroke play tournament over the two days with teams of four playing in a 36-hole Pro-Am.

"We're privileged to be joined by the world's greatest golfers. Those who have achieved so much in their careers and some incredible personalities to augment the occasion," McManus said.

"Let's hope for a bit of sunshine to really make what we expect to be a very special couple of days in Limerick."