Last updated on .From the section Golf

Outside of majors, Koepka has won four tournaments on the PGA Tour

American Brooks Koepka has quit the PGA Tour to join the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf series.

The 32-year-old, a four-time major champion, is the latest player to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed tournament.

Koepka withdrew from Thursday's PGA Tour event, the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, before Wednesday's announcement.

"Welcome @BKoepka," the tournament wrote on Twitter as their announcement.

The American is expected to play in his first LIV event at the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament that runs from 30 June to 2 July in Portland, Oregon.

He will join his brother Chase along with compatriots Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in the new $250m (£200m) eight-event series.

On Tuesday it was announced that 31-year-old Mexican Abraham Ancer, the world number 20, has signed up to play on the LIV Golf series.

Former world number one Koepka, now ranked 19, won the US Open in 2017 and 2018 and is also a two-time US PGA Championship champion, claiming the Wanamaker Trophy in 2018 and 2019.

The PGA tour suspended 17 members who participated in the first tournament at Centurion Club earlier in June, which was won by Charl Schwartzel, and it is likely Koepka will receive the same treatment.

The organisation said in a statement: "The players are being notified that they are suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in the PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup.

"As you know, players listed below did not receive the necessary conflicting event and media rights releases - or did not apply for releases at all - and their participation in the Saudi Golf League / LIV Golf Event is in violation of our Tournament Regulations. This same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events."

It was announced on Wednesday that LIV players will be allowed to compete at the 150th Open Championship in July.

The event follows the US Open in allowing the golfers to participate with Koepka finishing 55th on 12 over in Massachusetts last week.