In Gee Chun won the US Open in 2015 and the Evian Championship in 2016

Women's PGA Championship round one leaderboard -8 IG Chun (Kor); -1 N Korda (US), B Henderson (Can), J Kupcho (US), H Green (Aus), N Hataoka (Jpn), A Kim (Kor) Selected: +1 S Meadow (NI)

South Korea's In Gee Chun posted a record-equalling 64 to take the clubhouse lead on eight under at the Women's PGA Championship.

The two-time major winner led by seven at the end of a round that included nine birdies.

Chun's 64 equals the record for the lowest opening-round score at the Women's PGA and is a new course record at Congressional Country Club.

Defending champion Nelly Korda finished the day on one under.

Chun, who is seeking a first major win in six years, shot four birdies in a row starting on the fifth hole and just one bogey.

"I feel so good because I always think when my name is going with something, then I feel very honoured and it makes me keep going to play golf," the 27-year-old said of her record performance.

None of the early group could match Chun's efforts, with Korda - who recently returned after a blood clot - one of six players seven shots back.

Former champions Hannah Green and Brooke Henderson also finished the day on one under.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow was among the chasers, but three dropped shots on her final four holes saw her finish on one over.

Women's PGA Championship organisers doubled the tournament's prize money this year, with a record $9m (£7.3m) purse on offer.

The winner of the Maryland event will collect $1.35m (£1.1m).