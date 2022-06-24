Close menu

LIV Golf series: DP World Tour fines and bans players who took part at Centurion

Last updated on .From the section Golf

South Africa's Charl Schwartzel
Charl Schwartzel won the first LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire

The DP World Tour has banned players who competed in June's Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf event from next month's Scottish Open and fined them £100,000.

The players can also not play in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship in July.

The Scottish Open is one of the DP World Tour's most lucrative events and is used by many players as preparation for The Open, held the following week.

The PGA Tour suspended 17 members who played in the inaugural LIV Golf event.

Players who have joined the LIV Golf series are allowed to play in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

The DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, has also warned players that "participation in a further conflicting tournament or tournaments without the required release may incur further sanctions".

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell are the highest-profile DP World players who will be affected by these sanctions.

The next LIV Golf event in the $250m (£200m) eight-event invitational series is scheduled to take place in Portland, Oregon from 30 June to 2 July.

South Africa's Charl Schwartzel claimed the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, winning $4.75m (£3.86m).

The Scottish Open will be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour for the first time this year as part of the 'strategic alliance' between the circuits.

It returns to The Renaissance Club from 7-10 July and has attracted a high-class field, with Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm among those signed up to compete for the £6.5m prize fund.

Keith Pelley, DP World Tour chief executive, said: "Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules. That is what has occurred here with several of our members.

"Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our Tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf.

"Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the Tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today."

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka became the latest player to join LIV Golf earlier this week.

Analysis

BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter

DP World Tour rules precluded the circuit from being able to follow the PGA Tour lead of issuing indefinite suspensions.

Its only option was to ban rebels from the Scottish Open as well as the Barbasol and Barracuda Championships played in the United States next month.

The Wentworth-based organisation's strategic alliance with the PGA Tour has led to these events being jointly staged by the two tours.

Fines of £100,000 may appear paltry compared with the massive Saudi-funded signing-on fees received by bigger name LIV recruits, but by golf standards this is a substantial penalty.

There is also the threat of further sanctions for those involved in future LIV events. The next event is in Portland, Oregon, starting on 30 June, the same day as DP World's Irish Open.

Tour boss Keith Pelley is under pressure from all sides. His sponsors will want big names such as Garcia, Poulter and Westwood at their events while many of his members feel playing opportunities are being squeezed by the strategic alliance.

Unlike PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, Pelley has not subjected himself to questions from the media since the breakaway crisis began. He would be asked about implications for future Ryder Cups, questions to which he currently appears to have no answers.

Comments

Join the conversation

151 comments

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 11:17

    Is this the same Tour that has held tournaments in Saudi Arabia ?

    • Reply posted by viewer, today at 11:20

      viewer replied:
      it sure is, hypocrites

  • Comment posted by Gill1e, today at 11:41

    Will be interesting to see what happens when they can't qualify for the majors due to lack of ranking points.

    • Reply posted by Joe G, today at 11:46

      Joe G replied:
      This is a major talking point but I don't think it's the 'silver bullet' the main tours are banking on. Firstly, it's impossible to think a £5billion project hasn't anticipated this.

      They've either got enough confidence the players will turn away from the Majors or they're confident they can basically sign every recent Major winner who will all qualify as past winners.

  • Comment posted by knackersinc, today at 11:51

    Good. If you don't ptotect the heritage, you lose it. Then, when the LIV circus mutates into a bloated money-soaked farce, then everyone will be saying "how could they let this happen?". They need to act decisively, these newcomers are just trying to buy a whole sport, the whole shebang, their ethics are appalling. I am glad they are taking a stand. Whine away greg norman. Whine away.

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 11:56

      stephen replied:
      “These newcomers” are trying to set up between 8-14 three day events annually with 48 man fields. They have also offered to help sponsor the DP Tour, but offer was turned down. I do not see how this can be described as “buying a whole sport”.

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 11:20

    Good at least someone is taking a proper stand , watching mickleson trying to convince families of 9/11 victims that somehow him taking $200m in blood money just to play was somehow making the world a better place was cringe worthy, as an American he should be ashamed, just be honest and say “ I am doing it for the money”

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 11:26

      Des G Runtled replied:
      i think Mickelson was ashamed for few days but he's over it noiw

  • Comment posted by Monty Road, today at 11:14

    Well done the DP World Tour, totally the correct decision IMO and please make sure that World ranking points are not awarded to LIV Tour players.

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 11:32

    The irony of the blood tours appologists is hilarious. The LIV tour are picking who they invite to their tour but there are people who think the PGA and DP tour shouldn't be allowed to do the same.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 11:55

      David replied:
      The PGA and DP World Tour can choose who is a member, yep.

      It's the idea they're doing this to "protect golf" that's laughable.

      Bonus points to the DP World Tour- sponsored by the Dubai Government, with Dubai and the UAE being a dictatorship involved in Yemen- complaining about "sportswashing".

  • Comment posted by BillM, today at 11:24

    No-one should confuse this kind of protectionist action by the established tours with them taking a moral stand - they aren't, and they have no right to do so either given where they get their money from.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 12:06

      RJsportfan replied:
      Personally i wasn't.

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 11:51

    Let me get this right for those slagging off the PGA and DP tours. In your world it's okay for the LIV tour to pick whoever they want, to play on their tour with no criteria regarding rankings or form but the PGA tour have to allow these players back? Talk about delusion.

    • Reply posted by RSO, today at 11:56

      RSO replied:
      Its just another tour

  • Comment posted by malcolm, today at 11:13

    It’s going belly up, money talks unfortunately.

    • Reply posted by Route1, today at 11:26

      Route1 replied:
      Yep, and when money talks, principle tends to takes a back seat.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 11:30

    The PGA really doesn’t like the LIV Tour as it competes with it moneywise. The PGA doesn’t care less about the DP tour as it’s so inferior and the level of talent on it is woeful. Players are only on the DP Tour to play Ryder Cup golf, that’s it.
    Otherwise they’d be full time PGA or now, Liv.

    • Reply posted by canadian bill, today at 11:41

      canadian bill replied:
      So how come the European Tour had been so successful in Ryder Cups for the last 25 years?

  • Comment posted by darrenc, today at 11:21

    Have the DP tour not held tournaments in Saudi or similar Middle East countries?

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 12:10

      RJsportfan replied:
      Yes, why do you ask?

  • Comment posted by viewer, today at 11:40

    “Look, if they want to look at it in prism, then why does the PGA Tour have 23 sponsors within the PGA Tour doing 40-plus billion dollars worth of business with Saudi Arabia? Why is it OK for the sponsors?

    • Reply posted by neilc, today at 11:54

      neilc replied:
      this is less to do with the politics of saudi arabia, more to do with how golf goes forward as a game. What is the route for young golfers to get in to the game..with the PGA it is the golfers who own the business...this LIV model effectively makes the golfers employees. Which is good for them but maybe not so good for the next generation?

  • Comment posted by Rampatache, today at 11:32

    So should the Scottish tournament be renamed the Scottish Classic or Heritage as it surely can no longer be called the Scottish "Open" as with all other opens it means open to all

    • Reply posted by viewer, today at 11:35

      viewer replied:
      Yep not the Scottish OPEN anymore

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 11:24

    Am absolutely amazed
    NOT a lawyer but expect Pelley to lose in court

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 11:41

      stephen replied:
      I suspect that the LIV players will pick on the DP Tour for the first court action. The players’ legal action will be bankrolled by the Saudis and the DP Tour will not have the money to fight it.
      The Tour should really be sounding out its own rank and file members to find out their views but that does not seem to have happened.

  • Comment posted by viewer, today at 11:41

    Why is it OK … that there’s a Saudi sponsor, Aramco, the largest sponsor of women’s golf in the world? Why is it OK for them? Why is it not OK for these players? Will [PGA Tour commissioner] Jay Monahan go to each and every one of those CEOs of the 23 companies that are investing into Saudi Arabia and suspend them and ban them? … The hypocrisy in all this, it’s so loud. It’s deafening.”

    • Reply posted by neilc, today at 11:51

      neilc replied:
      there is a difference between a saudi company and the saudi state, plenty of grey there admittedly

  • Comment posted by ac15, today at 11:29

    The DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) is dead in the water. The agreement between the PGA Tour and the DP Tour has ruined golf in Europe. Weak fields, poor prize funds and everything in favour of the US tour. Hardly any coverage now about the European events (especially on the BBC), just all about the PGA tour.
    I don’t blame some of these players going to LIV. Things need to change.

    • Reply posted by Joe G, today at 11:32

      Joe G replied:
      This is a solid point. The European Tour basically agreed to become a feeder tour to the PGA in return for the PGA not actively trying to put Europe out of business. Now they whine because someone else wants a piece of the pie? Absurd.

  • Comment posted by Joe G, today at 11:28

    Another delusional tour response. DP World Tour and The PGA both chose to make golf all about the money for they players and now act shocked to learn the players will ditch then for even more money?!

    The European Tour dropped historical events on classic courses in favour of big prizes at souless corporate country clubs in Dubai, Turkey and The Far East.

    They created this problem, not LIV Tour.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 12:01

      RJsportfan replied:
      Ah! that would be why i find the courses on the DP tour so uninspiring to watch players on them, now that can go for some of the courses on the PGA too but if DP want to improve the skills of the players on their tour i would have thought making the courses tougher would have been an idea.

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 11:25

    DP world - based in Dubai is banning people on the LIV tour - based in Saudi - for wanting more money?

    Erm ... Best look up Hypocrisy in the dictionary!

    Not saying the Saudi's aren't trying to sportswash with the LIV tour ... But Dubai has some interesting human rights issues themselves ...

    Happy Pride Month :)

    • Reply posted by Route1, today at 11:30

      Route1 replied:
      The morality thing is just a smokescreen. This is all about money and egos, on all sides.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 11:22

    More players will defect, as the money is just too tempting not to.
    The Saudis seem to have enough reserves to stand their ground and keep dangling the financial carrot.
    This sort of confrontational approach by the DP tour on the eve of The Open is not a good thing.
    Eventually all parties will come to an arrangement, but it can't take too long, or next year's majors could be affected by bans

    • Reply posted by Warm beer, today at 11:26

      Warm beer replied:
      There isn't room for many more under their current set up and let's face it the still haven't got anyone of note. Even the bigger names were sliding down the rankings.

  • Comment posted by al777, today at 11:34

    Good

