McIlroy hit a quadruple-bogey on the 12th hole

Overnight leader Rory McIlroy fell six shots behind at the Travelers Championship with a level-par second round of 70 that included a quadruple-bogey.

Despite carding seven birdies, McIlroy is now six shots off Xander Schauffele, who has a five-shot lead on 14 under.

The world number one hit a seven-under-par 63 to repeat his first-round score.

McIlroy is tied for seventh on eight under with Ireland's Seamus Power and Scotland's Martin Laird.

Harris English, Nick Hardy, Cameron Davis, Patrick Cantlay and Kevin Kisner are tied for second on nine under.

World-number-two McIlroy shared the lead with JT Poston after they shot opening eight-under 62s in Connecticut.

The Northern Irishman was four under after the opening nine holes on Friday, thanks to birdies on the first, third, sixth, seventh and ninth.

However, after going through the opening day with no bogeys, the Northern Irishman had already bogeyed the fifth hole before that disastrous quadruple-bogey on the 12th that was followed by a double-bogey three holes later.

McIlroy came into this week's event having finished tied fifth at last week's US Open - his third top-10 major placing of the season.