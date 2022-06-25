Last updated on .From the section Golf

Chun remains in control despite third-round struggles

Women's PGA Championship round three leaderboard -8 IG Chun (Kor); -5 SY Kim (Kor), L Thompson (US), HJ Choi (Kor); -4 H Green (Aus); -3 B Henderson (Can), J Kupcho (US), J Chang (US), Selected others: -2 S Meadow (NI); +1 C Knight (US); +2 M Reid (Eng), G Hall (Eng); +4 B Do (US); +5 R Ree (US); +9 J Song (US) Full leaderboard

In Gee Chun will go into the final day of the Women's PGA Championship with a three-shot lead despite shooting a three-over-par 75 on Saturday.

The South Korean world number 33 was overnight leader but struggled to maintain early dominance in Maryland.

She held a lead as strong as seven shots early on, and is still on an eight-under-par 208 overall.

But a bogey and a double bogey on her 15th and 16th saw her advantage shrink down the stretch.

Pars on the 17th and 18th holes helped Chun regain her composure, but her difficult third round has left a number of players in with a chance of victory.

Chun - a previous US Open and Evian Championship winner - is seeking a first major title in six years.

Lexi Thompson, Choi Hye-jin and Kim Sei-young are tied for second at five under.

Thompson found her feet after two bogeys in her first four holes to shoot an impressive two-under-par 70, with Choi also carding 70.

The day's lowest score came courtesy of Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, who shot a four-under-par 68 in a round that saw six birdies.

She is tied sixth on three under with Canada's Brooke Henderson and American pair Jennifer Chang and Jennifer Kupcho.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is tied tenth on two under.