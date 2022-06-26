Last updated on .From the section Golf

In Gee Chun won her first title for four years

South Korea's In Gee Chun completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Women's PGA Championship in Maryland for her third major title and first in six years.

Chun, 27, a previous US Open and Evian Championship winner, finished one shot ahead of the field, finishing on five under, despite a three-over-par 75.

Australia's Minjee Lee and American Lexi Thompson were tied for second on four under at Congressional.

Norther Ireland's Stephanie Meadow was tied for 10th place on level par.

Chun, the world number 33, had led by five shots after a record-equalling opening round of 64, which she followed with a 69 and then closed with two 75s.

Her final round included five bogeys and two birdies.

Thompson looked to be in the driving seat in the closing stages but bogeyed two of her final three holes to sign for a 73.

More to follow.