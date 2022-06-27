Last updated on .From the section Golf

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington won the US Senior Open on his debut in the championship

Ireland's Padraig Harrington claimed the US Senior Open after holding off a final-round charge from Steve Stricker.

Harrington had a six-shot lead heading onto the back nine at Saucon Valley but American Stricker made him work hard for the win when he shot a closing 65.

However the 50-year-old held his nerve to claim victory by one stroke on his debut in the championship.

Harrington's closing one-over 72 gave him a 10-under total as he claimed his maiden senior major.

Former champion Stricker started the final round eight shots behind the Dubliner but birdied the final two holes to complete a terrific final round.

Harrington dropped shots on the 10th and 11th so Stricker - whose US side thrashed the Irishman's European team in last year's Ryder Cup - was in contention for another US Senior Open.

However the former Ryder Cup captain made an incredible 30-foot birdie putt on the 15th and an important par save at 17 that all but secured the victory.

"It's tough to lead from the front. It's even tougher when it's Steve Stricker behind you. He tends to have one on me. I'm happy enough to get it done in the end," said Harrington.

Harrington is a three-time major winner, claiming The Open in 2007 and 2008 as well as the US PGA Championship in 2008.