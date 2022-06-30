Last updated on .From the section Golf

Fox carded an eight-under-par 64 in the opening round

New Zealand's Ryan Fox has a one-shot lead after the first round of the Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

The 35-year-old carded an impressive eight-under-par 64 on the opening day of play in County Kilkenny.

He leads a pack of Jorge Campillo, Fabrizio Zanotti, Marcel Schneider and Frederic Lacroix on seven under 63s.

England's Jordan Smith and Dale Withnell are in a group tied for sixth on six under, with Ireland's Seamus Power and Niall Kearney are four under.

Their compatriots Padraig Harrington, a three-time major winner, and John Murphy are two shots further back, tied for 58th, with 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry seven shots off the lead on one under.

It was Fox who set the early pace with a bogey-free 64 that included eight birdies, six of which came in his final nine holes.

Lacroix of France hit eagles on 10 and 17 but a bogey on the 16th cost him a share of the lead after the first day's play.