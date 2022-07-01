Last updated on .From the section Golf

Phil Mickelson tees off on the opening day of the LIV Golf London event last month

Padraig Harrington says most DP World Tour players believe sanctions imposed on those who joined the LIV Golf series are too lenient.

The DP World Tour banned players who competed in the first LIV event from next week's Scottish Open and fined them each £100,000.

"Most players, European wise, think the sanctions are too light," said the US Senior Open champion.

However, Harrington said that LIV players should be eligible for majors.

The Dubliner was speaking at the Irish Open after winning the US Senior Open on his debut in the event last Sunday.

LIV players have threatened legal action after being fined and sanctioned for leaving the DP World Tour.

The DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, responded on Friday with chief executive Keith Pelley saying the players who joined the Saudi-backed series "knew there would be consequences if they chose money over competition".

The emergence of the LIV series has dominated the sport in recent months with Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell among those to join up.

Big money

"I have no problem with any player who has gone to the LIV tour - they've made a choice, there's great money there and it looks like LIV are committed and will be here for a long time," said Harrington, 50.

"There's room for them in golf. I'm happy now that the PGA Tour and European Tour are starting to focus on themselves, improving what they are offering for young players coming up and I see great pathways for them.

Padraig Harrington fired a one-under-par 71 in Friday's second round of the Irish Open at Mount Juliet

"My own personal view is fair play to them, they've made a choice, they're going to make some great money out there and I personally wouldn't ban them from the majors.

"Let them play and I think it's good to have competition - you can see their competition has improved both the PGA Tour and European tour.

"I'd be friends with all the guys who are out there. They knew what was coming in terms of sanctions - I don't think it affects major golf. If anything it should make major golf better."

Harrington captained the European team at last year's Ryder Cup and a decision on whether LIV players can compete in the event has yet to be made.

He admitted to being concerned about the future of the Ryder Cup and golf's image amid the controversy sparked by the LIV series.

"I get very worried, especially here in Ireland. People seem to be labelling golf as having done something wrong," he added.

"There's five players in Ireland who had money on the table and didn't go. There's 48 players gone in total so the majority of golf hasn't gone.

"I would says it's complicated for the Ryder Cup and I haven't got into it yet. I do need to know what the proposals are. I wouldn't want to see the Ryder Cup weakened and the majors weakened.

"I don't know what's on the table for the Ryder Cup. I hope they will come and discuss it with me. I don't want the Ryder Cup, in any shape or form, damaged. It's such a great event.

"Who knows, in 20 years there could be a match between the LIV tour and PGA Tour - you'd be surprised what can happen in time."