Jorge Campillo tees off at the second hole in Friday's second round of the Irish Open

Spain's Jorge Campillo fired a second-round 68 at the Irish Open to lead Adrian Meronk and Fabrizio Zanotti by one stroke at Mount Juliet.

Campillo, who carded six birdies and two bogeys, lies 11 under at the Co Kilkenny course.

Seven players are three shots back including Ireland's Seamus Power while Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry are on three under.

Overnight leader Ryan Fox dropped back to seven under after a 73.

Poland's Meronk moved to 10 under with a 69 while Zanotti of Italy also shot a 69.

Frederic Lacroix, Sebastian Soderberg, David Law, Nino Bertasio and English pair Aaron Rai and Jack Senior sit alongside Power on eight under.

Harrington, fresh from his US Senior Open success, posted a 71, while former Open champion Lowry made the cut with birdies on the last four holes for a 70.

Among those to miss the cut are Northern Ireland duo Cormac Sharvin and Jonathan Caldwell.