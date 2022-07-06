Last updated on .From the section Golf

Everyone needs to try and come together - McIlroy

Rory McIlroy says the time has come for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to hold discussions with the controversial new Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

A number of the world's top male players have joined the new series, which has led to sanctions including suspension from the PGA Tour.

"That needs to happen," replied McIlroy, when asked whether "peace talks" should take place.

"It's unfortunate. It's messy. I wish it hadn't got that messy."

McIlroy added that he believed steps could have been taken to avoid the ructions that have enveloped the upper echelons of the men's professional game.

"In hindsight there were probably steps that were missed that wouldn't have made it as messy," the former world number one told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"There's so much chat about where the money is coming from Saudi and everything else. They sponsor so many other things. They are all over sport."

McIlroy's Ryder Cup team-mate Ian Poulter is among the prominent players who have signed up for the controversial LIV Golf series

Amid increasing acrimonious exchanges between the world's two main tours and the new series fronted by Greg Norman, McIlroy agrees that players who have joined LIV Golf should not be allowed to compete on the other tours.

On Monday, LIV Series player Ian Poulter was informed he could play at this week's Scottish Open after an appeal against his ban was upheld.

However, four-time major winner McIlroy believes some form of compromise will eventually have to be found.

"At the end of the day it will sort itself out," he said.

"Everyone has to pivot and change and try to be better and hopefully get to that stage but as you said now it's messy and all the narrative isn't good; it's splitting the game instead of everyone coming together.

"I think everyone needs to come together a little bit more."

McIlroy pointed out the Saudi Arabia government-owned energy company Aramco sponsor several Ladies European Tour golf events.

"The Aramco Ladies Series in golf has actually been really good for ladies golf in terms of big prize funds and everything else," he said.

"I understand people's reservations with things but at the same time, if these people are serious about investing billions of dollars into golf, I think ultimately that's a good thing but it has to be done the right way.

"I think if they were to invest, having it be invested inside the existing structures. That's the thing I've tried to advocate for over the last few months."