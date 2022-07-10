Last updated on .From the section Golf

Who will be holding aloft the Claret Jug in front of the R&A clubhouse at the famous old course on Sunday?

The 150th Open Venue: Old Course, St Andrews Dates: 14-17 July Coverage: BBC TV, radio and online, on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app.

Follow the 150th Open Championship at St Andrew's across BBC TV, radio and online from 14-17 July.

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds has live commentary of each round and a preview show on Wednesday, as the championship returns to the home of the golf for this special 150th edition.

Catch-up on the day's big talking points with a daily highlights programme on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website and mobile app will also bring extensive coverage of the final major of the season through live text commentary and video highlights.

Finally BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer has live coverage of the Celebration of Champions, a special event on Monday to commemorate the 150th anniversary of golf's oldest and most prestigious major.

Full schedule

All times BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Monday, 11 July

Live coverage

14:30-18:30 - Celebration of Champions - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

Wednesday, 13 July

Preview

19:00-21:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds

Thursday, 14 July - First round

Live coverage

06:00-22:00 - BBC Sport website live text updates

11:00-19:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds

TV Highlights

21:00-22:30 - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer

Friday, 15 July - Second round

Live coverage

06:00-22:00 - BBC Sport website live text updates

11:00-19:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds

TV Highlights

21:00-22:30 - BBC Two

Saturday, 16 July - Third round

Live coverage

14:00-20:00 - BBC Sport website live text updates

13:00-19:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds

TV Highlights

22:00-23:30 - BBC Two

Sunday, 17 July - Final round

Live coverage

14:00-20:00 - BBC Sport website live text updates

12:00-19:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds

TV Highlights

20:15-22:15 - BBC Two

Digital

Audiences can access all of BBC Sport's digital coverage from bbc.co.uk/sport via a web browser on PCs and handheld devices or the BBC Sport app for mobiles and tablets (iOS and Android). The BBC Sport app for connected TVs will also provide all live streams and video highlights.

Catch-up

You can view TV and red button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.

NB. All times are BST and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Also coverage on BBC Red Button can experience late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page. Further programmes and times will appear when confirmed.