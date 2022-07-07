Scottish Open: Cameron Tringale leads after equalling course record at Renaissance Club
Last updated on .From the section Golf
American Cameron Tringale leads the Scottish Open after equalling the course record with a stunning score of 61 at the Renaissance Club.
The 34-year-old, who putted six consecutive birdies, sits on nine under, with countryman Gary Woodland three shots behind in second.
Justin Harding, who was added to the competition late after his LIV-related ban was stayed, is third on five under.
It was a different story for Ian Poulter, who slumped to eight over.
Like Harding, Poulter was banned by the DP World Tour after his involvement with LIV Golf, but a hearing on Monday temporarily reinstated all players concerned.
Scotland's Ewen Ferguson is one of eight players tied for seventh at three-under-par.
The field includes 14 of the top 15 players in the men's world rankings, but top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who sits on three over, failed to keep pace.
Jordan Spieth led briefly and was five-under-par through eight, but the American finished in a tie for 15th, entering the second round with Spain's Jon Rahm, who matched Spieth with a 68.