Cameron Tringale leads after equalling the course record at Renaissance Club

American Cameron Tringale leads the Scottish Open after equalling the course record with a stunning score of 61 at the Renaissance Club.

The 34-year-old, who putted six consecutive birdies, sits on nine under, with countryman Gary Woodland three shots behind in second.

Justin Harding, who was added to the competition late after his LIV-related ban was stayed, is third on five under.

It was a different story for Ian Poulter, who slumped to eight over.

Like Harding, Poulter was banned by the DP World Tour after his involvement with LIV Golf, but a hearing on Monday temporarily reinstated all players concerned.

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson is one of eight players tied for seventh at three-under-par.

The field includes 14 of the top 15 players in the men's world rankings, but top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who sits on three over, failed to keep pace.

Jordan Spieth led briefly and was five-under-par through eight, but the American finished in a tie for 15th, entering the second round with Spain's Jon Rahm, who matched Spieth with a 68.