Beveridge finished two shots behind winner Carlota Ciganda (pictured)

Estrella Damm Ladies Open final Leaderboard -18 C Ciganda (Spa); -16 L Beveridge (Sco); -15 E Arvidsson (Swe), M Simmermacher (Arg); -13 M Stark (Swe); -11 De Roey Manon (Bel). Selected others:-10 L Hall (Wal); -8 H Macgarvie (Sco), M Thomson (Sco); -6 H Burke (Eng).

Scotland's Laura Beveridge secured her best finish on the LET as runner-up to Spain's Carlota Ciganda at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open.

Beveridge shot a closing 66 at Club de Golf Terramar near Barcelona to finish 16 under par and two shots behind Solheim Cup star Ciganda.

Beveridge, 33, from Alford, Aberdeenshire, was fourth at the German Masters last week.

"I've just really enjoyed this week from the word go," she said.

"I've had my husband, Keil, on the bag, and we've been working a lot on rhythm and how I am on the golf course, trying to be super relaxed. I think Spain is a perfect place to do that - have a plate of tapas in the evening and maybe a glass of wine.

"My putting has improved and I'm more comfortable on the golf course. Everyone takes time to find themselves and how they are as a pro and it's just nice being me on the course.

"I can show emotion, react how I want to, I'm quite friendly and chatty on the golf course and it's just accepting that that's the way I want to play. It's nice that I can now perform within myself."