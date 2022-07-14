Close menu

The Open: Rory McIlroy makes strong start at St Andrews Old Course

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at St Andrews

Last updated on .From the section Golf

The early starters took advantage of benign conditions as the St Andrews Old Course was left largely defenceless on the opening morning of the 150th Open Championship.

Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy shot a six-under-par 66 to finish two behind early American pacesetter Cameron Young, who hit a bogey-free 64.

Australian Cameron Smith, who won the Players Championship in March, is at five under, while Lee Westwood, English amateur Barclay Brown and Norway's Viktor Hovland are in a group on four under.

Big-hitting American Bryson DeChambeau and English duo Ian Poulter and Danny Willett are a shot further back.

With the wind picking up and the course running faster as the afternoon wave head out, those scores look like they will be difficult to better.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, three-time winner Tiger Woods and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all among those playing in the tougher conditions.

It is often the way in the Open Championship, with the coastal courses seeing calmer mornings and wilder afternoons, so with the tee-times reversed for Friday's second round, it is essential players exploit the friendlier conditions.

McIlroy lays down marker

Northern Ireland's McIlroy came into this week as favourite and underlined his threat with a sensational 55-foot putt for birdie on the first hole, and a run of three birdies from the fifth that saw him quickly move to four under.

"It was great to get off to a good start," he told BBC Sport. "It hasn't been my strong suit in recent seasons but at the US PGA Championship, US Open and now here, I've got off to a nice start and it's all you can ask for."

The world number two, who won the Canadian Open last month and has finished in the top 10 of each of the year's preceding three majors, talked before the tournament about how "boring" golf wins championships and said after his round: "I'll take boring all day if that's what boring is.

"There were a couple of adventures in there too, but for the most part it was pretty stress free."

Poor second shots on the ninth and 10th holes cost stopped checked his progress but his solitary bogey, on the 13th - which came after he cosied a 90-foot par putt to tap-in range - was atoned for with a superb up and down from the rough for birdie on the long 14th.

He then made terrific par saves on the 16th and 17th holes after scratchy second shots left him tricky pitches.

And the 2014 Open champion then nudged in for birdie at the last after hitting his drive to the left edge of the green and lagging his 85-foot eagle putt to six inches.

The only downside, was the pace of play. It is notoriously slow at St Andrews because of how compact the course is and players criss-crossing each other, or waiting for greens to clear on driveable par-four holes, but five hours 40 minutes is glacial by anyone's standards.

'I have not heard one heckle'

No Englishman has won the Claret Jug since Nick Faldo lifted it for a third time in 1992. That's 30 years of hurt for those south of the border. And while it's clearly early in the championship, there is cause for optimism with veterans Westwood and Poulter making solid starts, while Brown put himself in prime position to win the silver medal as low amateur.

Brown, 21, received a text message of support from fellow Sheffield native and US Open champion Fitzpatrick after qualifying for The Open by winning a 36-hole qualifying event.

They both came learned their game at the Hallamshire Club and Brown, who holed a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-four 17th Road Hole, said: "I'm very pleased with that, it was very enjoyable. I managed to keep it relatively stress free.

"I was unbelievably nervous at the start. But once I got through the first couple of holes, I kind of calmed down a little bit and hit some good shots."

Westwood is making his sixth Open appearance at St Andrews, while Poulter is on his fifth outing. Both overcame nervy openings though, with the former recovering from a double bogey on the par-four second to hole seven birdies in his 68.

Poulter, who received some boos on the first tee given his involvement in the LIV Golf start-up, hooked his opening tee shot five feet from being out of bounds, which is some feat considering the fairway is 129 yards wide.

He then holed an incredible 150-foot putt for an eagle two on the driveable par-four ninth hole.

When asked about the jeers, Poulter said: "I didn't hear one. I thought I got a great reception on the first tee. I have not heard one heckle."

And when pushed about the reaction from the R&A and Woods earlier this week to the Saudi-funded series he has joined at the expense of being suspended from the PGA Tour, he said: "I'm staying out of the way. I'm not reading social media.

"I just want to play golf, right? I can only do my job. If I listen to a lot of nonsense then I'm going to get distracted - that's never going to be good for me. I'll leave it to the clever people to figure stuff out, and I'll just play golf."

Westwood, who has also joined LIV Golf, did not experience any hostility during his round and accused the media of "stoking it up".

"I think the general public just want to go out there and see good golf, no matter where it is being played or who is playing it," he added.

Comments

Join the conversation

119 comments

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 16:20

    An impressive round from Rory.
    So far in this year's majors, he has had good starts, good finishes, and good middle rounds. However, he has failed to put them together, which has been the case since 2014.
    Hopefully another good round tomorrow.
    As long as the wind doesn't get up, and doubts don't creep in, he has a great chance of winning this.

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 17:25

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      Fingers crossed for him.

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 16:40

    Tee off at 9.58am. Finish at 3.45pm. Seriously!!!

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:32

      JimmyC replied:
      Horrible …

  • Comment posted by Shellbo, today at 16:43

    Great start for Rory. Lets hope he can hold it together and avoid the one bad round he always seems to have in the Majors. Fingers crossed for him.

    • Reply posted by NorwegianMaksi, today at 16:48

      NorwegianMaksi replied:
      35 Majors since he won one. Ain't happening again.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 16:44

    Hopefully Rory can keep the great form for the 4 days.

    • Reply posted by NorwegianMaksi, today at 16:48

      NorwegianMaksi replied:
      I really hope not, and usually it doesn't.

  • Comment posted by Peter626, today at 16:37

    Enough about Tiger Woods for crying out loud. The live text is Woods, Woods, Woods. Does BBC understand there are over one hundred golfers in the field. Enough already.

    • Reply posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:47

      Wee Brian replied:
      As it seems likely he will miss the cut, you can put up with for a couple of days for, like it or not, he is the biggest attraction in the tournament.

  • Comment posted by TheHistoryMan, today at 18:46

    Never read so much nastiness on a forum. Hardly any mention of LIV controversy, seems alright to have a tour sponsored by murderous thugs from Saudi Arabia. 1936 and the Berlin Olympics all over again, only this time with lots of money for a bunch of apes. Cheers

    • Reply posted by baron, today at 18:53

      baron replied:
      Completely agree!

  • Comment posted by irishcath, today at 18:23

    Here we go again with the reliably shoddy BBC website results updates..... Has anyone seen what a mess it is in! Doesn't a person with knowledge complete it it? It is so shockingly amateurish - tee times still in for people who completed ages ago. Been like this all day.

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 17:41

    Solid, solid golf from a master today more of the same would make Rory very difficult to stop.

    R & A what have you done to dress code, Johnson looked like he was in his wife's trackie bottoms and no socks, another chap looked like he got his oversized hoodie from a much larger Wolves supporter and the charismatic John Daley- speechless

    • Reply posted by Route1, today at 17:55

      Route1 replied:
      Indeed. I'm all for golfers dressing for comfort and trend, but within reason. I think it's Thomas who you are referring to. He looked like a teenager going to a Harry Styles concert!
      Westwood was wearing a slim fit hoodie. What's that about??

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 18:17

    Contending again in a major is Rory. Going to cause a few on here to choke on humble pie.

    • Reply posted by Scaarn on, today at 18:20

      Scaarn on replied:
      Contending on Thursday? New to the game?

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 17:36

    The next player in line on the reserves list is watching Tiger thinking 'I missed out cos of this?'

    • Reply posted by NorwegianMaksi, today at 17:41

      NorwegianMaksi replied:
      He should pull out and take Lowry and Power with him m8.

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 17:21

    Another 3 rounds like today and Rory will win

    • Reply posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 18:00

      PeoplesFrontOfJudea replied:
      No, if there are 3 rounds like today, Young will win.

  • Comment posted by IJB, today at 16:42

    BBC...what about the other British player's?

    • Reply posted by Idlewild, today at 16:51

      Idlewild replied:
      Rory is not British...

  • Comment posted by as it is, today at 16:32

    The sight of westwood and casey on that leaderboard makes me sick but then again 1 is a serial major choker and the other is just a choker.

  • Comment posted by Wendell, today at 18:55

    Poults Westy and Casey have been solid pros, but those in possession of consciences all willing them into the Swilcan. Rory would be the people's champ, no question. He'll defo card another mid 60s, needs to stay under 72 other two rounds.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 16:53

    Can the BBC please stop talking about a crocked player not ranked in the top 1000 golfers. Go Rory

    • Reply posted by jamierusper, today at 17:22

      jamierusper replied:
      like it or not he attracts the biggest crowds and the most interest from the broadest section of fans. It would be churlish of any broadcaster to ignore that. and yes, go Rory!

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 16:31

    Cam Smith's glorious mullet should at least sign for Liv 😂

  • Comment posted by fishguru, today at 18:14

    Rory this, woods that, Rory woods Rory \Woods. Yet nothing about Young (the leader) seems Rory and Woods are not the only people sponsored by Nike!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 18:19

      JimmyC replied:
      2nd paragraph! Good lad

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 17:39

    How did I know when I accessed the leader board to go directly to the bottom to find Woods? It's like magic.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:19

    Great start by Rory McIlroy, but plenty of the LIV squad going well with Westwood, Poulter, Casey, DeChambeau, Vincent and Johnson off to a good start. Good to see Ernie Els again too.

  • Comment posted by Olliewilks, today at 18:32

    I'm sure I'll get slated, but not enjoying the course set up at all.

    Seems to be simply a case of 'try to 2 putt from 60ft for par, or 'try to two putt from 60ft for birdie'. Not a lot else going on really.

    Pin placings on 11 & 13 not to say a few others as well are a joke. Only way they can give the course any sort of defence.

    • Reply posted by NorwegianMaksi, today at 18:33

      NorwegianMaksi replied:
      The golf course is a dump.

