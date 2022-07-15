David Law followed his opening 72 with a fine 69

On days like Friday, St Andrews can feel like the centre of the world. But actually, for some, it was just a place where work was to be done before the realities of life took over again.

While Tiger Woods was talking the acclaim, David Law was taking the road out of town.

Not because his first major championship was over. Not at all. Rather, the 31-year-old Scot was planning to head to the beach with children Penelope and Josh to enjoy the belated breaking of the clouds on the second day of his first major.

A diligently-compiled 69 - leaving him three-under - ensured the Aberdonian would be on the tools again over the weekend regardless of what unfolded in the hours after he walked off the 18th amid warm applause.

How Law has played these past two days are far removed from his first outing on the Old Course - an ugly 85 in the 2009 St Andrews Link Trophy - and have showcased his growing maturity.

Currently 351 in world, he belied that status by showing sufficient composure to absorb the spilling of a stroke on four - which took him over par for the tournament - and balance the ledger immediately with birdie at the par five fifth.

Further shots were gained at 13 and 14 - with a 25-foot putt at the former a particular highlight - before a closing birdie removed any slight doubts about his continued participation and and ensured receipt of a hefty wedge of the folding stuff.

"I've never played a tournament of this magnitude so to have people shouting my name when I get on the tee of walk on to a green is pretty surreal," said Law, who only claimed a place two weeks ago by finishing in a tie for fourth at the Irish Open.

"But I think I've proved I can compete, I've got a good game plan, and now I just need to build on the two days we've had."

Law will be not be joined by mentor Paul Lawrie over the weekend after the 1999 champion golfer toiled his way to a 77 to leave him seven over and well adrift of the cut mark.

Three bogeys on the way out scuppered any hopes the 53-year-old had, before three more leaked shots in his final five holes exacerbated the disappointment.