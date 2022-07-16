Close menu

The Open: Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland share lead at St Andrews after third round

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at St Andrews

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland take a four-shot lead into the final round of the 150th Open Championship after a scintillating duel over the Old Course.

The Ryder Cup team-mates delighted the St Andrews crowd as they both shot six-under-par 66s to lead on 16 under.

McIlroy, who is trying to end an eight-year major drought, holed a bunker shot for an eagle two on the par-four 10th but had his solitary bogey on the 17th.

Cameron Smith and Cameron Young are tied for third on 12 under par.

Overnight leader Smith, who led by two at the start of play after a nerveless putting display on Friday, spluttered on the first, missing a three-footer for par, and that set the tone for the Australian, who carded a 73 and was one of only two players in the top 20 to shoot over par.

A run of seven pars followed his bogey at the first, dropping him down the leaderboard as those around him made birdies and eagles in the most benign conditions of the week.

Hovland struck the early blows with a run of four birdies from the third to get to 14 under but McIlroy hit back with three of his own by the ninth.

That drew the Northern Irishman level with Smith and put him one behind Hovland.

But a sensational 10th hole saw the world number two hit the top of the leaderboard.

McIlroy visited the sand for the first time this week, with an errant tee shot. He backed off his ball a couple of times before settling and striking the perfect blow, his ball landing a dozen feet short of the pin and rolling in. The cheers that greeted it startled world number one Scottie Scheffler who was about to tee off on the adjacent par-three 11th.

"The eagle was a bonus but I was pretty proud that I kept my composure over the next few holes, not to drop a shot or get ahead of myself and I played well down the stretch," McIlroy told BBC Radio 5 Live.

As the eagle dropped, Hovland smiled, as Hovland does. The world number nine composed himself and got down in two from the front of the green for a birdie. The pair locked on 15 under.

They would stay that way for three holes, breaking the tension with a laugh and a joke while waiting on the 12th tee. McIlroy said at the start of the week "boring golf" was needed to win a major. Par. Par. Par.

To the 14th. The longest hole on the course. Hovland just short in two. McIlroy turned the screw, hammering an iron into the heart of the green. A two-putt birdie heaped pressure on the Norwegian. Three putts. Par. The roars growing louder as they headed back towards town.

"I certainly appreciate the support," said McIlroy. "I feel it out there but I just have to stay in my own little world. I've done it well for three days so I just have to do it for one more day."

Meanwhile, Smith was melting on the 13th. With his feet in a bunker and the ball at waist height, he tried the kind of shot only Seve Ballesteros could play. A wild swipe careered into more trouble. The world number six tried again to advance his ball to the green. It went left and a double-bogey six was marked on the card as he tumbled to 11 under.

From three behind overnight, McIlroy was now five ahead of Smith, who knows how to win on the big stage, having claimed the PGA Tour's flagship Players Championship in March.

Smith's playing partner Cameron Young played steadily, the American picking up birdies at the two par-five holes and the short par-four ninth and 10th holes to keep the leaders in sight at 14 under after 14. But a horrible chip through the green on the 16th led to a double bogey.

Up ahead, McIlroy and Hovland followed each other over the back of the green on the treacherous par-four 17th.

McIlroy's chip from near the wall crept on to the green but the 24-foot par putt sidled six inches wide.

Hovland chose to putt from a gravel path and knocked his ball to four feet and holed for par, his eighth in succession.

"That was a lot of fun. To shoot bogey free at a major in these conditions was pretty special," Hovland told the BBC.

They were locked again at 15 under, McIlroy's mantra of "boring golf" wins majors ringing true.

And that became 16 under three blows later on the 18th - a hole that ranked as the easiest on the course, almost guaranteeing a birdie.

Except for Smith and Young, whose rounds fizzled out with scruffy pars.

Others briefly challenged but then faltered in the closing holes. Scheffler improved from eight under to 12 under with a birdie on the 11th, while Dustin Johnson also reached that mark on the 10th.

Scheffler gave his shot back at the 12th though and dropped another on the 17th before finishing with a birdie and an 11-under total after a three-under 69 - the same score as South Korea's Kim Si-woo, who had a 67.

That was one better than Johnson, who had three bogeys on the back nine as he signed for a 71.

The English challenge sits seven back. Tommy Fleetwood had the better day with a 66 to get to nine under, while US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick's 69 lifted him to the same total.

Comments

Join the conversation

129 comments

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 20:34

    C’MON RORY!!!!

  • Comment posted by Squash Player 28, today at 20:39

    The Camerons are tied third not second. I know I'm not fun at parties, I know this was put out pretty quickly after their rounds but it was just irritating enough that I had to comment.

    Come on Rory! Excited for tomorrow now.

    • Reply posted by djcsmc, today at 20:45

      djcsmc replied:
      The BBC can’t get the scoring right in strictly come dancing, so what chance do they have here.

  • Comment posted by Slartibartfast, today at 20:56

    Would be great if Rory can close it out, would shut the netsaying doom mongers up.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They will just say that he still has not won the Masters. It will never stop

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 20:49

    Its a final round in a Major so still more than a 2 horse race, Do not be surprised of someone comes out of the pack and posts a winning score

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:01

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Cameron Smith. Ten years since Adam Scott was leading and lost it in the last five holes. It has been a while since an Aussie won the Open Championship

  • Comment posted by Guest12345, today at 20:50

    The old current generation Vs future generation battle! Should be a great final round

  • Comment posted by akevangel1, today at 20:32

    Well done Rory. Let's have a big win tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Harold Jarman, today at 20:48

    No disrespect to Viktor but i really hope Rory can pull it off on Sunday, His play has been exceptional and he has really come of age on and off course this last 12 month. This new found maturity is reflected in his decision making on course and his comments off course and if he can lift the jug on Sunday it will represent a great victory for the traditions of the game, good luck Rory .

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 20:50

      Grumpygit replied:
      and Hovland hasn't?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:54

    The Rory Mcilroy eagle from the bumker was the highlight of the day

  • Comment posted by nicia, today at 20:37

    Great stuff from Rory and Viktor. Let’s hope for more tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Younger Z, today at 20:55

    Maybe it's finally Rory's time again, I hope so.

  • Comment posted by Kherosguns, today at 21:15

    go Viktor

    • Reply posted by IJB, today at 21:26

      IJB replied:
      Official leader board, shows Viktor at the top BBC don't

  • Comment posted by cantthinkofone, today at 20:39

    RM doing everything right today. I’ve felt before his attitude has been wrong going for everything high tariff and playing himself out when he should have had a chance. Win or lose this weekend I cannot criticise him at all as at last he has been patient, playing the shot the situation has demanded, he’s given himself a chance tomorrow and that’s all you can ask. He should win tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 20:47

      Grumpygit replied:
      Hovland is no push over

  • Comment posted by forest dump, today at 20:47

    Rory seems to have matured over last year,as a golfer and a person, been a big critic in past but showed real patience and maturity this week, well done and good luck tommorow

    • Reply posted by Bigpad, today at 21:24

      Bigpad replied:
      He's needed enormous patience with snail-place play all tournament. The authorities are a joke in that regard, but are maybe fearful of strong action driving people to the renegade tour. Good riddance, I'd say.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 21:22

    Great golf today from both McIlroy and Hovland. Hope Rory wins tomorrow. He was blemish free in the round apart from the bogey on 17. It's a tough hole in fairness.

    And you know what else is great? Not having Tiger Woods make the cut, & the media giving him coverage he doesn't deserve, he got enough on +9. I'm still almost a little surprised the BBC didn't lead with Tiger Woods in the headline.

  • Comment posted by clarkey, today at 21:12

    Can’t wait for tomorrow! The standard has been incredible so far. I’m glad Rory only has Victor to worry about, usually he is competing with 4 or 5 players on the last day and it ends up being too much for him. But tomorrow I fancy him to win it!

    • Reply posted by Shiningwit, today at 21:16

      Shiningwit replied:
      You really think Holland is his only threat? You don't watch much golf do you?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:36

    If anyone says that St Andrews is an easy golf course to play on then take a look at some of the best players in the world on the back nine looking like they have not played golf before, struggling to make a birdies and getting a lot of bogeys

    • Reply posted by SROBBY, today at 20:44

      SROBBY replied:
      St Andrews seems to be a nice generous, course, then all of a sudden reality strikes.

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 21:35

    It’s going to be an exciting final day , Rory is going to have to be at his best , another 66 is needed . Hovland looks very composed and the likes of Scheffler and Johnson will be attacking and have a 64 in their locker.

    Come on Rory !

  • Comment posted by Arlington Advocate, today at 21:32

    I'd love McIlroy to win, but Hovland would be a very acceptable consolation prize.

    • Reply posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 21:36

      Bricksnmortar replied:
      How about Cameron Smith?

  • Comment posted by Doods1875, today at 21:38

    Brilliant event which has most certainly not disappointed. Would be great to see a Euro winner.

  • Comment posted by fixed incomer, today at 21:36

    At least with certain players defecting to LIV,we won't have to see them spitting everywhere on TV any more.

